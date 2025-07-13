Search
Oppo Reno 15 5G series mobiles launch: Specs, features and what to expect

ByAishwarya Panda
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 12:29 PM IST

Oppo Reno 15 series is likely to make its China debut in November with upgraded camera, battery life, and more.

Oppo recently launched the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro in India with significant camera and performance upgrades. Now, rumours surrounding the next generation Reno series have already started to surface, and we may already have a launch date. Reportedly, the Oppo Reno 15 series could make its debut as soon as November this year. However, this could possibly be a China launch, and it will later be announced in the global markets. Now that the launch is not too far away, tipsters have also started to leak the smartphone’s key features, giving us a glimpse into what Oppo may launch with the new Reno 15 series. 

Oppo Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro launching soon with upgraded features, here’s what we know so far.(Ijaj Khan/ HT)
Also read: Oppo F29 Pro Review: Polished performer that delivers where it matters

Oppo Reno 15 series launch date

The Oppo Reno 15 series is already in the works and could make a China debut later this year. The series will likely consist of two models, the Oppo Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro, both slated to get major upgrades during launch. According to a tipster who goes by the name Smart Pikachu, they shared a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo claiming that Oppo could launch the Reno 15 series in November. This is expected to be a China launch, and the global launch will likely take place a few months after the China launch. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 FE, and Watch 8: Here’s everything announced at Galaxy Unpacked July event

Alongside the launch timeline, the tipster also revealed that the Reno 15 series could have a 6.3-inch display and 6.8-inch display models. The smartphone is also said to maintain a sleek and lightweight design, like the current Reno 14 series models. The Reno 15 series is also rumoured for a major camera upgrade that will likely include a new flagship image sensor, and that it will provide improved colour reproduction. A previous leak also tipped that the Reno 15 series could feature a 200MP main camera. The smartphone could also feature an upgraded periscope telephoto lens for advanced zooming capabilities.

Lastly, the tipster also revealed that the Oppo Reno 15 series will likely come with bigger batteries, offering improved battery life. However, it should be noted that the global variant of the smartphone may differ from the Indian variant in terms of specifications and features. Therefore, we will have to wait until the India launch of the new-generation Reno series to know what it has in store for users.

 

