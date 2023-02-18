Home / Technology / OPPO to launch Reno 10 series, key features and specifications leaked. Check details

OPPO to launch Reno 10 series, key features and specifications leaked. Check details

technology
Published on Feb 18, 2023 09:53 AM IST

The series will consist of three smartphones and its first destination will be the manufacturer's home country, China.

OPPO will begin the launch by releasing the series in its home country China
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

OPPO is preparing to launch its new smartphone series Reno 10. According to reports, the series will consist of three smartphones – Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+5G – and its first destination will be the manufacturer's home country, China. In India, the series will be introduced sometime during the second quarter of the year, the reports said.

Meanwhile, even as OPPO gears up to launch the smartphones, Digital Chat Station, a tipster, has leaked the specifications of the series.

OPPO Reno 10 series: Features and specifications

(1.) As per Digital Chat Station, Reno 10, the base variant, will be given a 6.7-inch full HD+ OLED display, as well as a 32 MP selfie camera and a 2x portrait lens on the rear.

(2.) In Reno 10 Pro+5G, on the other hand, OPPO has given a 1.5K display with 1,220*2,712 pixel resolution. It also has a 50 MP sensor with Sony's IMX890 chipset.

(3.) Reno 10 Pro+5G, the top-end variant, will also have a 4,600 mAh battery with support to 80 W and 100 W fast charging .

(4.) Additionally, it is expected to get a rear triple camera setup, which would include an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

    HT News Desk

