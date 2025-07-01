Pixel 10 Pro models' specs leaked; could offer the largest battery ever in a Google phone

Google Pixel 10 Pro and the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL are some of the most anticipated flagships to launch this year, alongside the iPhone 17 models. So far, multiple leaks have been floating around the internet involving the entirety of the Pixel 10 series, including the vanilla Pixel 10. And now, more of the same is continuing as Android Headlines has published a new report which claims to offer the exact specifications of the Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL, the two top-end flagships Google is going to release in a few months. Read on for the details. Google Pixel 10 Pro and the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup are expected to launch this August.(Google)

Tensor G5, 16GB RAM Expected

Google’s Pixel 10 Pro models are to offer very similar specifications to the Pixel 9 Pro models. Android Headlines reports that the Google Pixel 10 Pro and the 10 Pro XL are going to get 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch displays, respectively (same size as Pixel 9 Pro models). These are going to be LTPO technology with a refresh rate able to hover between 1 to 120 Hz. These displays could offer 3,000 nits of peak brightness, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

And similar to what many reports have already mentioned so far, the report mentions that the phones are going to be powered by the Tensor G5 chipset with 16 GB of RAM on board. If you think about it, the Pixel 9 Pro models also offer 16 GB of RAM, so this makes sense. However, Google could be switching up the storage game a little, with the Pixel 10 Pro starting from 128 GB of storage and offering options all the way up to 1 TB. But the Pixel 10 Pro XL could change this with a 256 GB base model and offer up to 1 TB of storage.

Triple Camera Setup May Remain Unchanged But Slightly Larger Batteries Expected

Coming to the optics, well, they could mostly be the same as the Pixel 9 Pro models. The Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL will likely sport a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, as well as a 48-megapixel 5x telephoto lens. The front-facing camera could also stay at 42 megapixels. However, the big change this year would be the addition of tele-macro capabilities, which both the Pixel 10 Pro and the 10 Pro XL may offer. This would allow users to capture macro photos using the telephoto lens, alongside being able to do the same using the ultrawide camera too.

As for the batteries, the report says that the Pixel 10 Pro could sport a 4,870 mAh battery (Pixel 9 Pro has a 4,700 mAh cell), and the Pixel 10 Pro XL could offer the largest battery size ever in a Pixel, coming in at 5,200 mAh. Google may also bump the fast-charging speeds for both models.