Pixel 9a vs Pixel 9 camera: Three new sensors, feature additions, and everything new

The Google Pixel 9a is finally official, and it closely follows the regular Pixel 9 lineup in many ways, including the Tensor G4 chipset. It features the same 6.3-inch Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, there is a significant difference in the camera system, as both sensors in the dual-camera setup are brand new. The selfie camera is also different. Here, let us tell you about what’s changed, and if there are any new features. Read on. Pixel 9a costs much less than the Pixel 9, but has Google cut down on the camera experience?(Google)

Pixel 9a Camera vs Pixel 9: What’s Different

The Pixel 9a introduces brand-new camera sensors. The primary camera is a 48MP wide sensor that allows for Super Res Zoom up to 8x. There is also a new 13MP ultra-wide camera with a slightly smaller field of view and a smaller aperture compared to the Pixel 9.

In contrast, the Pixel 9 features a 50MP Octa PD wide camera with an f/1.7 aperture and an 82-degree field of view. The ultra-wide camera on the Pixel 9 is also different, featuring a 48MP sensor with a larger f/1.7 aperture and a wider 123-degree field of view compared to the Pixel 9a.

Both phones support 4K video recording at 60fps and 1080p at 60fps. However, the Pixel 9a lacks the Dual Exposure feature on the wide camera. The Pixel 9 supports 5x digital zoom, whereas the Pixel 9a offers 7x digital zoom.

For the front camera, Google has opted for a 13MP selfie shooter on the Pixel 9a, while the Pixel 9 has a 10.5MP selfie camera with autofocus. The aperture remains the same for both.

Feature Differences: What’s There and What Isn’t

Some AI and software features differ between the two models. The Pixel 9 continues to offer Super Res Zoom up to 8x, the Add Me feature, macro focus, Night Sight, astrophotography mode, portrait mode, Top Shot, and Real Tone. However, the Action Pan feature is missing from the Pixel 9a but is available on the Pixel 9.

Regarding editing features, the Pixel 9 misses out on Auto Frame and Reimagine, which are now present on the Pixel 9a. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9a lacks the Cinematic Blur feature and 10-bit HDR video recording. It also does not support spatial audio and noise suppression.