Planning to buy a smart TV? QLED vs OLED vs LED—which one should you pick?

Are you planning to buy a new smart TV and you are confused which one to buy? You're not alone. Buying a new smart TV sounds simple until you come across fancy terms like LED, QLED, and OLED. While these display technologies look similar on paper, in usage they are different with each one offering different experiences in terms of picture quality, brightness, colour accuracy, contrast, gaming performance, and price. They also come with their own set of pros and cons. Choosing the right one can instantly elevate your viewing experience while picking wrong one could lead you to miss out on features that are critical to your viewing habits.

Our list includes the best LED, OLED and QLED TVs. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Whether you're upgrading your living room entertainment system, looking for a TV that can keep up with next-generation gaming consoles, or on lookout for a TV for your bedroom, knowing the difference between QLED, OLED, and LED models is essential before you make a purchase. The right choice depends not only on your budget but also on where you place your TV, how often you watch it, and what kind of content you enjoy the most.

So in this guide, we will break down the key differences between LED, QLED, and OLED TVs in simple terms and help you decide which type of smart TV is the best for you.

LED, QLED, and OLED TV -- What's the difference?

LED TVs

Let's start with LED TVs. LED stands for light-emitting diode. The display panel of the LED TVs includes millions of tiny bulbs that give off light and colours - red, green and blue or RGB. These three colours when mixed in varying proportions make the colours that we see on screen. Simply put, LED TVs rely on an LED backlight panel that shines through liquid crystals and color filters to create the picture. These TVs are extremely affordable and offer wider viewing angles. However, they cannot achieve the deep blacks and vibrant colours like QLED and OLED TVs. These TVs are best for budget buyers and casual everyday viewing.

QLED TVs

QLED stands for Quantum-dot Light Emitting Diode. Quantum dots are nanocrystals that consist of ultra-fine semiconductor materials. The purpose of quantum dots is to produce different colours of light depending on the size of the particle at that very moment. A larger particle will skew towards appearing as a red colour and the smaller the particle the more blue it will appear. This technology gives QLED TVs the picture quality that it is known for in the market. Besides colours, quantum dots also give QLED TVs higher luminance and better HDR.

The advantage of having a QLED TV is that it can achieve extreme brightness levels that cuts through sun glare in bright rooms. They are free from burn-in, last for a long time, and are more affordable than OLED TVs. However, the dark scenes may look slightly gray rather than pitch black, which is the case with OLED TVs. QLED TVs are best for bright living rooms and family rooms.

OLED TVs

OLED stands for Organic Light-Emitting Diode. An OLED TV uses millions of self-illuminating pixels that produce their own light and colour, which results in stunning colour and details. Since OLED panels don't require bulky backlight, OLED TVs are extremely thin. Also, since every pixels can off completely to create perfect blacks and stunning contrast ratio.

The advantage of using OLED TVs is that they produce "infinite" contrast with true blacks. They also offer near perfect viewing angles and have a fast response time. However, they are more expensive than QLED TVs and they don't get as bright as high-end QLEDs. In addition to this, there is a small risk of image burn-in. These TVs are best for cinematic movie-watching and gaming.

LED vs QLED vs OLED TVs: A comparison

Feature LED TV QLED TV OLED TV Black Levels Grayish black Dark gray - Black Perfect, true black Brightness Normal Super Bright Bright, but lower than QLED Colour Quality Good Excellent and Vibrant Amazing and Natural Viewing Angles Poor Fair to good Perfect Contrast Ratio Low Low Infinite Burn-in Risk None None None to low Price Range Very Affordable Mid-range to High Expensive

Best LED, QLED and OLED TVs in India

This LG TV is designed for buyers who want premium picture quality. Its ultra-slim profile and near bezel-less design ensure the display remains the centre of attention, making it an excellent fit for modern living rooms. The self-lit OLED panel delivers true blacks, infinite contrast and exceptional colour accuracy, while Dolby Vision, AI Picture Pro processing and Dynamic Tone Mapping enhance HDR content with lifelike colours and impressive detail. It runs on LG's latest webOS platform and it has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay and multiple HDMI 2.1 ports for connectivity. It also has Dolby Atmos audio, AI-powered picture optimisation and gaming features like VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC.

Specifications Display Type OLED Display Size 55-inch Display Technology 4K Ultra HD OLED, Self-lit OLED pixels, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Audio 20W Speaker Output, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro, Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix Connectivity 4 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Platform webOS with AI ThinQ Special Features AI Picture Pro, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Game Optimizer, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA G-SYNC, Apple AirPlay, Screen Mirroring, Filmmaker Mode, Dynamic Tone Mapping Reasons to Buy Good picture quality Good quality Smooth experience Reasons to Avoid Average brightness Average sound quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the OLED TV's picture quality excellent, with one noting its 120hz native refresh rate, and appreciate its deep blacks and rich colors. The TV is worth its price, and installation experiences are generally positive.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this TV for its picture quality.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This Sony OLED TV is built for buyers who want flagship-level picture quality and cinematic performance. It is powered by Sony's QD-OLED display technology and XR Processor that delivers exceptional colour accuracy, deeper blacks and higher brightness than conventional OLED panels. It support Dolby Vision, XR Triluminos Max and AI-powered scene optimization, which ensures lifelike colours, rich contrast and remarkable detail across HDR content. It runs Google TV, which offers effortless access to popular streaming apps, while connectivity options such as HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast make it easy to connect gaming consoles, soundbars and smart devices.

Specifications Display Type OLED Display Size 65-inch Display Technology 4K Ultra HD QD-OLED, XR Processor, XR Triluminos Max, Dolby Vision, 120Hz Refresh Rate Audio 30W Acoustic Surface Audio+, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Connectivity 4 x HDMI (including HDMI 2.1), 2 x USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast Built-in Platform Google TV Special Features XR AI Processor, XR OLED Motion, Studio Calibrated Modes, IMAX Enhanced, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, PlayStation 5 Features, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision Gaming, Google Assistant Reasons to Buy Good picture quality Good sound quality Good quality Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's picture quality, describing it as crystal clear with superb HDR content, and appreciate its features, with one customer highlighting the extensive settings options. The installation process receives positive feedback, and customers find it worth the price.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this TV for its picture quality and sound quality.

This QLED TV by Xiaomi is designed for buyers looking for a large-screen cinematic experience without spending premium OLED-level prices. This TV features a 4K QLED panel with a wide colour gamut, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support and Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine 2, which enhances contrast, brightness and colour reproduction for more realistic visuals. It is powered by Google TV, which provides access to popular streaming platforms and smart features. Its connectivity options include HDMI ports, USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in and Apple AirPlay support, which allows users to easily connect gaming consoles, soundbars and other smart devices. Additional features include 34W speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X support.

Specifications Display Type QLED Display Size 65-inch Display Technology QLED, 4K UHD (3840 × 2160 pixels), HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG, Wide Colour Gamut, Vivid Picture Engine 2, DLG 120Hz Audio 34W Speaker Output, Dolby Audio, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X, Xiaomi Sound Connectivity 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, eARC, RF Input Platform Google TV Special Features Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode, ALLM, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Chromecast Built-in, Apple AirPlay, Screen Mirroring, Google Assistant, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM Reasons to Buy Good picture quality Good quality Value for money Reasons to Avoid Average sound quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the TV's picture quality excellent, particularly praising its 4K content and smooth 120Hz refresh rate, while also appreciating its value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this TV for its picture quality.

This TCL QLED TV is designed for users looking for a premium viewing experience in a compact screen size. Its slim bezel-less design blends well with modern interiors, while the 43-inch 4K UHD QLED panel uses Quantum Dot technology to deliver richer colours, improved brightness and enhanced colour accuracy. Its support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and wide colour gamut helps produce more realistic visuals with better contrast. It is powered by Google TV, which offers access to popular streaming platforms, voice control and smart features. Additional features include Dolby Atmos audio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and multiple HDMI ports.

Specifications Display Type QLED Display Size 43-inch Display Technology 4K UHD QLED, Quantum Dot technology, HDR10+, Dolby Vision support Audio 24W 2.0 channel speakers, Dolby Atmos support Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, eARC support Platform Google TV Special Features AiPQ Processor, Game Master mode, Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, Screen Mirroring, Voice Remote Reasons to Buy Good quality Value for money Vibrant colours Reasons to Avoid UI can feel slow

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this TV for offering strong value with its QLED display, sharp 4K visuals and premium-looking design. Customers particularly like the colour output, Google TV experience and Dolby Atmos-enabled sound quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this TV for its overall quality and vibrant colours.

This Sony TV is a premium 65-inch is designed for immersive home entertainment. Its 4K LED panel delivers sharp visuals with Sony’s 4K Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO technology for improved clarity and upscaled content quality. The TV supports HDR10 and uses Sony’s advanced image processing to enhance contrast, colour depth and natural-looking visuals. It runs Google TV, which offers access to OTT apps, voice controls and smart connectivity features. Other features include Dolby Atmos support, Chromecast built-in, AirPlay compatibility and multiple HDMI ports.

Specifications Display Type LED Display Size 65-inch Display Technology 4K Ultra HD LED, 4K Processor X1, 4K X-Reality PRO, HDR10 support, MotionFlow XR technology Audio 20W open baffle speakers, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X support Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, 4 HDMI ports (eARC supported), 2 USB ports Platform Google TV Special Features Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, Apple AirPlay, ALLM support, Game Menu, Screen Mirroring, Voice Remote, BRAVIA Core compatibility Reasons to Buy Good picture quality Good sound quality Value for money Reasons to Avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the TV's picture and sound quality excellent, with one noting crisp 4K videos and another mentioning a theatre-like Dolby experience. They appreciate the professional installation team, vivid colors, and consider it worth the price.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this TV for its picture and sound quality.

This Samsung TV is a compact 32-inch HD Smart LED TV designed for bedrooms and smaller living spaces. Its slim design with narrow bezels offers a modern look, while the HD Ready LED panel delivers clear visuals with Samsung’s Hyper Real Picture Engine for improved sharpness and contrast. It gets HDR and HDR10+ support that help enhance brightness levels and colour details. It is powered by Samsung’s Tizen OS, which provides access to popular streaming apps and smart features. Other features include 20W speakers, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity.

Specifications Display Type LED Display Size 32-inch Display Technology HD Ready LED (1366 x 768 pixels), Hyper Real Picture Engine, HDR, HDR10+, Mega Contrast Audio 20W 2-channel speakers, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony support, Adaptive Sound Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Ethernet (LAN), eARC support, RF input Platform Samsung Tizen OS Special Features HDR10+ support, AirPlay, Bixby Voice Assistant, SmartThings Hub, Matter Hub support, Mobile to TV, Screen Mirroring, Wireless TV On, Quick Remote Reasons to Buy Good picture quality Good sound quality Value for money Reasons to Avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the TV's picture and sound quality excellent, and consider it good value for money, particularly in the 21K price range.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this TV for its picture and sound quality.

Top 3 features of the best LED, QLED and OLED TVs in India

NAME DISPLAY TYPE DISPLAY SIZE PLATFORM LG 55-inches OLED B4 AI Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS OLED TV OLED 55-inch Google TV Sony 65 inches BRAVIA 8M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV OLED 65-inch WebOS Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro QLED Series 65 QLED 65-inch Google TV TCL 43 inches 4K UHD Smart QLED Google QLED 43-inch Google TV Sony 65 inches BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV LED 65-inch Google TV Samsung 32 inches HD Smart LED TV LED 32-inch Tizen OS

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of smart TVs including LED, QLED, Mini LED and OLED models. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of LED, QLED and OLED TV models across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, user interface, factors that impact their picture quality and performance, sound technology and connectivity features. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying the best LED, QLED and OLED TVs in India Is QLED better than LED TV? Yes, QLED TVs generally offer better picture quality than standard LED TVs.

Is OLED TV worth buying in India? OLED TVs are worth buying if you prioritise premium picture quality and an immersive viewing experience.

Which TV is best for watching Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar? For OTT streaming, a 4K Smart TV with HDR support is recommended. QLED and OLED TVs provide a better cinematic experience.

Is a 4K TV better than a Full HD TV? Yes, a 4K Ultra HD TV offers four times more pixels than a Full HD TV, resulting in sharper images and better details.

Which smart TV operating system is best in India? Google TV and Android TV offer a wide selection of apps, Google Assistant support and Chromecast features. Samsung’s Tizen OS provides a smooth interface and strong integration with Samsung devices, while LG’s webOS is known for its user-friendly experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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