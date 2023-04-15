PlayStation Plus subscribers to bid farewell to 32 games this May, big titles to leave

PlayStation Plus subscribers are set to lose 32 games on May 16, and this news will hit PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers particularly hard. One of the RPGs that will no longer be available for subscribers is Kingdom Come: Deliverance, a medieval RPG that has become a cult-classic since its release in 2018. PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are in for a rough ride come May 16, as 32 games are set to leave the subscription service,

Developed by Czech-based developer Warhorse Studios, Kingdom Come: Deliverance didn't receive the highest review scores upon its release due to performance issues and controversy, but it sold millions of copies and became one of the biggest sleeper hits of the previous generation. Players take on the role of Henry, a blacksmith's son who is thrust into a civil war after invaders attack his village and kill his friends and family.

While it may not be as critically acclaimed as games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Persona 5 Royal, Kingdom Come: Deliverance has become a popular RPG on PS4 and has amassed a dedicated following. Subscribers to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium have been able to play the game as part of their subscription, but only until May 16.

It's worth noting that PS Plus Essential subscribers won't be affected by the removal of these games. PlayStation Plus is available at various price points, with the best value being a 12-month subscription. A 12-month subscription of PS Plus Premium costs $119.99, while a 12-month subscription of PS Plus Extra is $99.99. The base and standard tier, PS Plus Essential, costs $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

PS Plus subscribers who are fans of Kingdom Come: Deliverance will have until May 16 to enjoy the game before it leaves the subscription service.