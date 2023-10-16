News / Technology / PM Modi, Google CEO Sundar Pichai discuss electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India, AI tools for good governance

PM Modi, Google CEO Sundar Pichai discuss electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India, AI tools for good governance

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Oct 16, 2023 10:25 PM IST

PM Modi welcomed Google’s plans to open its global fintech operations center at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a virtual meeting with Google chief executive officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai.

During his interaction, PM Modi discussed with Pichai on Google's plan to participate in expanding the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India. The prime minister appreciated Google’s partnership with Hewlett Packard (HP) to manufacture Chromebooks in India.

A file photo of Google CEO Sundar Pichai merting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence last year,(@sundarpichai)
PM Modi acknowledged Google’s 100 languages initiative and encouraged efforts to make AI tools available in Indian languages. He also encouraged Google to work on AI tools for Good Governance, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Modi welcomed Google’s plans to open its global fintech operations center at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar. Pichai informed the PM regarding Google’s plans to improve financial inclusion in India by leveraging the strength and reach of GPay and UPI. He also emphasised Google’s commitment to contribute to the development trajectory of India.

PM Modi also invited Google to contribute to the upcoming Global Partnership on AI Summit, which will be hosted by India in December 2023 in New Delhi.

Earlier this year, Pichai had met the prime minister during the latter's state visit to the Unite dstates. “It was an honour to meet PM Modi during the historic visit to the US. We shared with the Prime Minister that Google is investing $10 billion in India's digitisation fund”, he had said.

“We are announcing the opening of our global fintech operation centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. PM’s vision for Digital India was way ahead of his time; I now see it as a blueprint that other countries are looking to follow”, Pichai added.

The Google CEO had also met the PM during his visit to India in December last year. The prime minister had posted on X,"Was a delight to meet you @sundarpichai and discuss innovation, technology and more. It is important the world continues to work together to leverage tech for human prosperity and sustainable development".

