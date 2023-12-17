close_game
News / Technology / POCO C65 to go on sale from tomorrow. Check price, offers & key specs

POCO C65 to go on sale from tomorrow. Check price, offers & key specs

ByHT News Desk
Dec 17, 2023 01:53 PM IST

The phone's sales will open at 12 noon on Flipkart. POCO C65 was launched in India on December 15.

POCO C65, smartphone manufacturer POCO's latest offering to the Indian market, is set to go on sale from Monday, three days after being launched in the country.

POCO C65 (Image courtesy: POCO India)
The phone's sales will open at 12 noon on e-commerce platform Flipkart. It will come in three storage configurations: 4GB+128GB RAM, 6GB+128GB RAM, and 8GB+256GB RAM variants.

Price and offer

While the 4GB+128GB variant is priced at 8499, the 6GB+128GB one comes for 9499, and the 8GB+256GB model at 10,999. Also, there is an instant discount of 1000 on ICICI Bank credit/debit cards, and EMI transactions.

Colours

The China-based POCO is giving POCO C65 in two colour options, namely Matte Black and Pastel Blue.

Key specs

Processor: The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

Display: A 6.74-inch HD+ LCD screen (720*1600 pixels) with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Battery: A 5000mAh unit that can be charged at 18W via a USB Type-C port.

Operating system: Android 13 with MIUI 14.

Camera: An 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls, and a rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP macro camera.

Connectivity feature: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack (with FM radio support), etc.

Phone security: A side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

