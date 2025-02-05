Poco F7 Pro, F7 Ultra to launch soon: Here’s everything we know so far

Poco F series models are launching soon in global markets with three new models, the Poco F7, Poco F7 Pro, and Poco F7 Ultra. However, the Pro and Ultra variants may not make an India release, making it limited to selected markets. Last year, the Poco F6 series created a huge buzz in the mid-range smartphone market, now as we wait for the new generation models, leaks surrounding the devices give us hopes for significant upgrades. Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra may share similarities with China’s Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro, offering powerful features in the mid-range segment. Therefore, if you are eyeing the upcoming Poco F series models, then here’s everything you need to know ahead of the global launch event. Check out what the Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra have to offer ahead of launch.(Aishwarya Panda- HT Tech)

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a series could feature an iPhone 16-like camera button: Details here

Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra: What to expect

Poco has yet to make the Poco F7 series official, therefore, we may have to wait a little longer to know which of the three models are expected to launch in India. Several leaks surrounding the devices have already revealed some of the expected features of the Poco F7. However, the Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra may offer similar features as the Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro. Therefore, in terms of features, smartphones may come with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution.

The Pro model is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, whereas, the Poco F7 Ultra could feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage. For the camera, the Pro model is rumoured to feature a 50MP main camera along with an unknown secondary sensor. On the other hand, the Poco F7 Ultra will likely feature a 50MP triple camera setup with a 20MP front-facing camera. Lastly, the Poco F7 Pro is expected to be backed by a 6,550mAh battery with 90W charging support and the F7 Ultra could come with a 6000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and wireless charging capabilities as well.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra rumoured to feature under-display selfie camera- Full details

Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra launch date

Last year, the Poco F6 was launched in May, therefore, we can expect a launch of the Poco F7 series in the first half of 2025. Since the Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra may not launch in India, we will have to wait for a global launch announcement to know what Xiaomi’s sub-brand has planned.