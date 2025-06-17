POCO F7 to launch on June 24 with a big battery upgrade: Know details

Poco is set to launch the Poco F7, its latest performance-oriented flagship, in the Indian market later this month on 24 June. There have been rumblings about this in the online community, with many discussing when the phone might launch and what its potential specifications could be. Now, the company has confirmed the launch date, and several teasers have also been released which detail the battery capacity, charging speed, and other information about the device. Read on for the details. POCO F7 is expected to get a dual tone design.(POCO)

POCO F7 battery capacity and charging speed revealed

A Flipkart promotional page states that the device will feature a huge 7,550 mAh battery and support 90 W fast charging.Flipkart also confirmed that this will be a silicon-carbon battery, which explains how its capacity is almost 50 per cent greater than a typical 5,000 mAh battery within the same form factor.

Furthermore, the brand states that users could get up to 2.18 days of moderate usage on a single full charge, and the battery is rated for 1,600 cycles while retaining 80 per cent of its capacity. The device will also support 22.5 W reverse charging, allowing you to charge accessories such as wireless earbuds, smartwatches and more.

What more do we know about the Poco F7?

According to various Geekbench leaks, reports suggest the Poco F7 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and come with 12 GB of RAM. Reports also suggest that the device could have a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz support, a 50-megapixel main camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The device will have a dual-tone look, with a vertical camera module situated in the top-left corner.

