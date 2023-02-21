POCO launches C55 in India, expands C series of smartphones

POCO on Tuesday debuted its C55 smartphone in India, thus expanding the C-series of smartphones in the country. A budget-friendly device, C55 will go on sale on Flipkart on Feb 28.

“Making history, always! Time to add another to the league of C series, the #POCOC55,” tweeted the India arm of the Chinese electronics giant.

The company has launched the device in two variants: 4 GB+ 64 GB, and 6 GB+ 128 GB. These are priced at ₹9,499 and ₹10,999, respectively; on the first day of sale, however, a flat discount of ₹500 will be given on the 4 GB+ 64 GB variant.

Additionally, POCO is also offering a discount of ₹500 on the 4 GB+ 64 GB variant, and 6 GB+ 128 GB variant, if consumers make the payment from HDFC, ICICI, or SBI credit or debit cards. This effectively means that on the first day of sale, both variants are available at a discount of ₹1,000 each.

POCO C55: Specifications

(1.) C55 comes powered by MediaTek's Helio G85 chipset, as well as a 6.7-inch HD+ display. It runs on Android 12.

(2.) The handset gets expandable 5 GB Turbo RAM, resulting in up to 11 GB RAM on the device.

(3.) The smartphone, which sports leather-like stitch design and a rear fingerprint sensor, packs a 5,000 mAh battery which supports a 10 W charging.

(4.) For photography, there is a 50 MP dual camera setup, along with a 5 MP front camera. It also carries an IP52 rating.

(5.) It is available in three colours: Cool Blue, Forest Green, and Power Black.

