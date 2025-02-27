Poco M7 5G launch date set for March 3: Check expected specs, price, and more

Earlier this month, the Poco M7 5G was spotted on Google's Play Console, hinting that its India launch was imminent. Now, the company has officially announced the launch date of the Poco M7 5G, alongside several key specifications. As things stand, the Poco M7 5G is set to be the successor to last year's Poco M6 and will sit alongside the Poco M7 Pro, which we also reviewed in January this year. To know all the details about the Poco M7, including its launch date, expected specifications, and more, read on. POCO M7 launches on March 3 in India.(POCO)

Poco M7 5G: India Availability and More

Poco has officially revealed that the Poco M7 5G will be launched on March 3 at 12:00 noon. As for the expected pricing, Poco has hinted that the same could launch in the ₹10,000 price bracket.

Also Read: OPPO Find X8 Ultra officially confirmed to launch in April: Here’s what to expect

Poco M7 5G: Specifications

So far, several expected and confirmed specifications have surfaced. The brand has confirmed that the phone will come with 12GB RAM and will debut with a Snapdragon chipset. However, the exact model has not been officially revealed.

It is expected that the device will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2. Additionally, while Poco is branding the phone as having 12GB RAM, it is possible that 6GB of this could be virtual memory, meaning the actual physical RAM may be 6GB.

The phone is expected to feature a circular camera module on the back. However, the exact number of cameras remains unclear. While the promo image shows four cutouts, one appears to be an LED flash, and another is clearly a camera sensor. The purpose of the remaining two cutouts is yet to be confirmed.

Coming to the design, the promotional images reveal that the Poco M7 5G will have flat sides and a flat back. The colour variant shown in the promo appears to be a light blue shade with a matte finish on the back, while the camera module seems to have a glossy finish.