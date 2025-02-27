Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Poco M7 5G launch date set for March 3: Check expected specs, price, and more

ByShaurya Sharma
Feb 27, 2025 01:19 PM IST

Poco M7 5G is going to officially launch on March 3 in the Indian market. Here's what we know so far.

Earlier this month, the Poco M7 5G was spotted on Google's Play Console, hinting that its India launch was imminent. Now, the company has officially announced the launch date of the Poco M7 5G, alongside several key specifications. As things stand, the Poco M7 5G is set to be the successor to last year's Poco M6 and will sit alongside the Poco M7 Pro, which we also reviewed in January this year. To know all the details about the Poco M7, including its launch date, expected specifications, and more, read on.

POCO M7 launches on March 3 in India.(POCO)
POCO M7 launches on March 3 in India.(POCO)

Poco M7 5G: India Availability and More

Poco has officially revealed that the Poco M7 5G will be launched on March 3 at 12:00 noon. As for the expected pricing, Poco has hinted that the same could launch in the 10,000 price bracket.

Also Read: OPPO Find X8 Ultra officially confirmed to launch in April: Here’s what to expect

Poco M7 5G: Specifications

So far, several expected and confirmed specifications have surfaced. The brand has confirmed that the phone will come with 12GB RAM and will debut with a Snapdragon chipset. However, the exact model has not been officially revealed.

It is expected that the device will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2. Additionally, while Poco is branding the phone as having 12GB RAM, it is possible that 6GB of this could be virtual memory, meaning the actual physical RAM may be 6GB.

The phone is expected to feature a circular camera module on the back. However, the exact number of cameras remains unclear. While the promo image shows four cutouts, one appears to be an LED flash, and another is clearly a camera sensor. The purpose of the remaining two cutouts is yet to be confirmed.

Coming to the design, the promotional images reveal that the Poco M7 5G will have flat sides and a flat back. The colour variant shown in the promo appears to be a light blue shade with a matte finish on the back, while the camera module seems to have a glossy finish.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On