Poco M7 Pro vs Vivo Y29 vs Realme 14X: Which offers the best value around 15,000?

If you're in the market for an entry-level Android phone around ₹15,000-20,000, there's good news for you as there are plenty of options offering great value for money. However, this also means that you might have a tough time choosing between smartphones. Here, we've compared three recent phones that can be good options. These include the Poco M7 Pro 5G, the Vivo Y29, and the Realme 14X. Here’s a direct, head-to-head comparison to see which one could be the best option for you: Poco M7 Pro vs Vivo Y29 vs Realme 14X(Poco/Vivo/Realme)

Poco M7 Pro vs Vivo Y29 vs Realme 14X: Performance and Battery Life

The Poco M7 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, while the other two phones, the Vivo Y29 and the Realme 14X, are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. As for the RAM and storage, the Poco M7 Pro comes with up to 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, while the Vivo Y29 also offers up to 256GB and 8GB of RAM. The Realme 14X, on the other hand, only comes with up to 128GB with 8GB of RAM options.

Regarding battery life, the Poco M7 Pro has a 5110mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging. The Vivo Y29 has a 5500mAh battery with 44W wired charging, and the Realme 14X boasts the largest battery of the three with a 6000mAh capacity and support for 45W wired charging.

Poco M7 Pro vs Vivo Y29 vs Realme 14X: Camera

For optics, the Poco M7 Pro has a 50MP main wide camera alongside a 2MP depth sensor, and it also features a 20MP selfie camera. The Vivo Y29, on the other hand, has a 50MP wide camera and another secondary sensor, with an 8MP front camera for selfies. The Realme 14X also has a 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera. All three phones can record 1080p video at 30fps.

Poco M7 Pro vs Vivo Y29 vs Realme 14X: Display and Build

Only one of these phones features an AMOLED display, and that is the Poco M7 Pro, which comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel supporting 120Hz and 2100 nits of peak brightness. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and supports always-on display. The Vivo Y29, on the other hand, has a 6.68-inch IPS LCD panel with support for 120Hz. The Realme 14X also has a 6.67-inch panel with 120Hz support, but with 625 nits of brightness.

The Poco M7 Pro has an IP64 dust and water resistance rating, while the Vivo Y29 also has an IP64 rating along with MIL-STD 810H compliance. The Realme 14X is the most durable of the three with an IP68 and IP69 dual rating, along with MIL-STD 810H compliance, making it more durable overall.

Poco M7 Pro vs Vivo Y29 vs Realme 14X: Software and More

All three phones run on Android 14 with their respective skins on top. The Poco M7 Pro runs Xiaomi's HyperOS, the Vivo Y29 runs Funtouch OS 14, and the Realme 14X runs Realme UI 5.0.

Additionally, all three phones support dual SIM slots with support for two nano SIMs and have fingerprint unlocking capabilities. The Poco M7 Pro features an under-display optical fingerprint scanner, while both the Vivo Y29 and the Realme 14X have side-mounted fingerprint scanners.