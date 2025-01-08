Poco X7 Series launch on January 9: Here’s everything we know so far

Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro are launching tomorrow, January 9 with some eye-catching upgrades. The company has created much hype for its new generation X series model by teasing its design, features, and launch. The new Poco X7 Series will be launched as a performance-centric smartphone in the mid-range segment. Therefore, users will be able to enjoy heavy-duty tasks at an affordable price with new Poco X series models. While Poco has already confirmed some of the features, we are yet to know the pricing, offers, and more details surrounding the upcoming devices. Let’s explore what the new Poco X7 Series will offer ahead of the official launch. Poco X7 Pro to launch in India with MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor.(Xiaomi)

Poco X7 Series specifications and features

Poco recently made a series of posts of X (formerly Twitter) revealing the design of Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro. Both devices feature the signature Black and Yellow dual tone colours, however, both look quite different in design. As reported earlier, the Poco X7 Pro comes with a vertically-placed dual camera setup, whereas, the Poco X7 features a square-shaped camera module with curved edges. Additionally, the POCO X7 Pro will also come in Iron Man Edition which will consist of a red and gold colour rear panel.

In terms of specifications, the Poco X7 Pro is expected to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It is confirmed that the smartphone will be backed by a 6550mAh battery that will support 90W fast charging. The smartphone will run on HyperOS 2.0 out of the box.

On the other hand, the vanilla Poco X7 is expected to feature a 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. It will also feature a dual-camera setup that will include a 50MP main camera with OIS support. Lastly, it may also come with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage like the Pro variant.

Poco X7, Poco X7 Pro price in India

The Poco X7 Pro is expected to be priced under Rs.30000 as the Poco X6 Pro was launched at Rs.26999 in India last year. Whereas, the Poco X7 will be significantly cheaper and may cost under Rs.20000. However, tomorrow the confirmed pricing will be announced during the launch.

