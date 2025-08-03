Poco X8 Pro tipped to launch with Dimensity 8500 SoC and Galaxy S24 Ultra-level benchmarks

Xiaomi is expected to launch a new smartphone early in 2026, initially called the Redmi Turbo 5 in China and likely released globally as the Poco X8 Pro. This upcoming device is set to feature MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 8500 chipset, which could deliver performance comparable to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, a flagship model known for its high benchmarks. Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Poco X8 Pro globally with MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8500 processor.(Xiaomi)

Poco X8 Pro: Key Features and Performance (Tipped)

The Poco X8 Pro will likely replace the current Poco X7 Pro, which is priced at Rs. 22,999 in India. The upcoming device is expected to offer better value by upgrading the processor from the Dimensity 8400 to the more advanced 8500. The new chipset uses TSMC’s 4-nanometer manufacturing process and includes the Mali G720 GPU, which enables it to achieve scores above 2,000,000 on the AnTuTu benchmark test, NOTEBOOK Check reported. These performance figures align with those of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, a top-tier smartphone released less than two years ago.

Alongside its powerful chipset, the Poco X8 Pro may feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution described as "1.5K" and a high refresh rate of up to 165Hz, potentially setting a new standard for mid-range devices. The design could include a metal frame and a slim, lightweight build, with the chassis offering IP68 or IP69 water and dust resistance, features usually found on high-end models.

Furthermore, a new device has recently received certification from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) under the model number 2511FPC34G, which corresponds to the Poco X8 Pro. This model appears to be a global version of the Redmi Turbo 5, which carries the model number 2511FRT34C.

While the exact launch date remains uncertain, the Poco X8 Pro is expected to compete with other mid-range smartphones like the Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Honor Power 2, and iQoo Z11 Turbo, all of which may feature similar specifications and the powerful Dimensity 8500 chip. More information about the device will become available closer to its release.