 President Droupadi Murmu hails AI, machine learning advancements in India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Technology / President Droupadi Murmu hails AI, machine learning advancements in India; says ‘numerous concerns but…’

President Droupadi Murmu hails AI, machine learning advancements in India; says ‘numerous concerns but…’

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Jan 25, 2024 08:30 PM IST

During her Republic Day eve address on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu talked about the advancements of machine learning and AI in India.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day on Thursday and spoke about the various achievements of the nation in the past year. The President further hailed the advancements of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the country, talking about how AI has moved into the daily lives of the citizens at “breathtaking speed”.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 75th Republic Day (ANI Photo)(President of India X)
President of India, Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 75th Republic Day (ANI Photo)(President of India X)

"The period of Amrit Kaal is also going to be the period of unprecedented technological changes," the president said during her address. She further said that while thereOn the eve of this

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

auspicious occasion, India also gratefully salutes the members of our

Armed Forces, Police and Paramilitary Forces, without whose valour and

vigil we would not have scaled the great heights we have are some concerns related to AI, there are also exciting opportunities ahead in this sector, especially for the youth.

President Murmu said, “Technological advances like Artificial Intelligence and machine learning have moved from headlines into our daily lives at a breathtaking speed. There are numerous areas of concern in the foreseeable future, but there are also exciting opportunities ahead, especially for the youth.”

The president said that the citizens of the country can accept these technological advancements and “remove all hurdles” from the path of the nation's youth to help them unleash their full potential.

“What they want is not the same old rhetoric of equality, but the realisation of our cherished ideal of equality,” she said.

President Murmu ended her address by thanking the teachers, farmers, and labourers of the country, also extending her salute to the armed forces of India.

“On the eve of this auspicious occasion, India also gratefully salutes the members of our Armed Forces, Police and Paramilitary Forces, without whose valour and vigil we would not have scaled the great heights we have,” she said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On