President Droupadi Murmu hails AI, machine learning advancements in India; says ‘numerous concerns but…’

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day on Thursday and spoke about the various achievements of the nation in the past year. The President further hailed the advancements of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the country, talking about how AI has moved into the daily lives of the citizens at “breathtaking speed”. President of India, Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 75th Republic Day (ANI Photo)(President of India X)

President Murmu said, “Technological advances like Artificial Intelligence and machine learning have moved from headlines into our daily lives at a breathtaking speed. There are numerous areas of concern in the foreseeable future, but there are also exciting opportunities ahead, especially for the youth.”

The president said that the citizens of the country can accept these technological advancements and “remove all hurdles” from the path of the nation's youth to help them unleash their full potential.

“What they want is not the same old rhetoric of equality, but the realisation of our cherished ideal of equality,” she said.

President Murmu ended her address by thanking the teachers, farmers, and labourers of the country, also extending her salute to the armed forces of India.

“On the eve of this auspicious occasion, India also gratefully salutes the members of our Armed Forces, Police and Paramilitary Forces, without whose valour and vigil we would not have scaled the great heights we have,” she said.