PrimeBook 2 Neo review: This Android laptop under 16,000 is better than a tablet?

When you think of a laptop priced at ₹15,990, the expectations are usually set low. Basic browsing, some typing, maybe YouTube. The PrimeBook 2 Neo, however, pushes that line with a mix of Android familiarity, AI smarts, and cloud-driven ambition. It’s pitched as an affordable, AI-ready laptop for Indian users. PrimeBook 2 Neo punches above its weight.

Design and build

The first impression is straightforward. The PrimeBook 2 Neo doesn’t try to look flashy. Instead, it plays the minimal card: compact, matte finish, and a form factor that feels closer to a rugged Chromebook than a fragile entry-level laptop. At 11.6 inches, it’s small enough to slip into a backpack without fuss, and the weight makes it genuinely portable for students or on-the-go professionals. There’s no backlit keyboard or fancy edge-to-edge screen. But at this price, the choices are intentional. It prioritises durability over design gimmicks.

Display and usability

The HD IPS panel gets the job done. It’s not the brightest or sharpest screen you’ll see, but it’s good enough for work, classes, and streaming. Viewing angles hold up decently, though sunlight readability is limited.

Typing is comfortable for short to medium sessions. Long stretches might feel cramped because of the smaller chassis, but for quick assignments or work notes, the keyboard and trackpad are responsive enough.

Hardware and everyday performance

Here’s where things get interesting. The PrimeBook 2 Neo runs on the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage. On paper, that’s mid-range smartphone territory. In practice, Android OS makes it surprisingly capable.

Multitasking between browser tabs, streaming apps, and a couple of document editors feels fluid. App switching is almost instant, and even light coding or productivity tools don’t choke the system. Of course, you’re not buying this for gaming or heavy editing, but for a budget laptop, it punches above its weight.

PrimeOS and the AI layer

The real differentiator is the software. PrimeBook runs on PrimeOS 3.0, built over Android 15. That means you get the familiar Android app ecosystem, but with a desktop-style layout and multitasking support. Think of it as Android made laptop-friendly.

The highlight is the AI Companion Mode. It’s essentially a built-in assistant that can summarize documents, pull quick references, or simplify text without needing third-party apps. This is genuinely useful for students working on notes or professionals skimming through lengthy material.

Then there’s Prime X, which opens access to cloud desktops running Windows or Linux. With a stable connection, you can switch into a full PC environment for heavier tasks. That’s a big leap for a device at this price, though the experience will depend on your internet speeds.

Battery and connectivity

Battery life is modest. With light use like documents, YouTube, a bit of browsing, you’ll get through a working day. Push it harder with multitasking or cloud PC sessions, and you’ll see it drain faster. The Type-C charging helps, but if you plan to use it all day, carrying the charger is wise.

Port selection is practical: USB Type-C, USB-A, and a microSD slot for expandable storage. No HDMI, which could be a limitation if you want to connect to an external display.

What works well:

Affordable entry into the laptop world at ₹ 15,990.

15,990. AI features built right in, genuinely adding value instead of being a gimmick.

PrimeOS brings Android’s flexibility to a laptop form factor.

Cloud PC access gives it scope beyond basic use.

Portable, sturdy build that suits students and budget users.

Where it falls short:

No backlit keyboard, which feels missed even at this price.

Battery life could struggle under heavier usage.

Modest HD display; good for work, less so for binge-watching.

Limited to light workloads, anyone needing editing, design, or high-end gaming should look elsewhere.

The PrimeBook 2 Neo is not trying to compete with Windows ultrabooks or MacBooks. Instead, it carves its own niche: an AI-ready Android laptop at a price you’d normally pay for a budget smartphone or tablet. It’s practical, lightweight, and smartly designed for those who need just enough computing power without breaking the bank.

For students juggling assignments, professionals needing a secondary device, or anyone curious about cloud-powered workflows, it makes a lot of sense. Yes, the compromises are visible. But the overall package is one of the most balanced sub- ₹20,000 laptops you can buy right now.