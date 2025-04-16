Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is now available on Android, iOS- All details

Ubisoft has launched Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for Android and iOS devices, bringing the action-packed game from consoles and PCs to mobile players. Announced in 2024, the mobile version includes all the features of the console version, with additional enhancements to suit mobile gameplay. Although the game is paid, a free trial is available to let users explore its features. According to Ubisoft, players can enjoy the game offline, without requiring an internet connection. Users can choose to play using touchscreen controls or connect an external controller for a more console-like experience. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is now available on Android and iOS with exclusive mobile features.(Ubisoft)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Full Console Features on Mobile

The game supports a frame rate of up to 60 frames per second (FPS) on selected smartphones and tablets, offering smooth gameplay for compatible devices. It can be downloaded via the App Store for iOS devices and Google Play Store for Android users.

The Lost Crown is one of two new Prince of Persia games that were developed by Ubisoft Montpellier and launched in 2024. The other, The Rogue Prince of Persia, is developed by Evil Empire, the studio known for its work on Dead Cells. However, The Rogue Prince remains in early access for Windows platforms.

New Features and Gameplay Mechanics

Both The Lost Crown and The Rogue Prince are side-scrolling games. Players take control of Sargon, the protagonist, who battles zombie soldiers and monsters with dual blades and time-based powers while attempting to bring back a kidnapped prince. The game features puzzles and environmental traps, a hallmark of the Prince of Persia series, which challenge players as they progress through the adventure.

The mobile version of The Lost Crown introduces unique features designed for touchscreen play, such as automatic parrying, auto-use of healing potions, and a time-slowing feature that enhances the gaming experience. Ubisoft has made several adjustments to improve gameplay on mobile, catering specifically to iOS and Android users.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Game File Size and Plot

The game offers in-app purchases even though it can be downloaded for free. The Android version has a file size of 2.0GB, and the iOS version is slightly larger at 3.0 GB. Despite these file sizes, the mobile version includes all the content of the console version, with additional mobile-only features like Auto-Potion, Auto-Parry, and Auto-Hit, which streamline the gameplay experience by automating certain actions.

The mobile version also supports 60 FPS with a fluid gaming experience on compatible devices. Touch controls are available, but external controller support is also offered for a more traditional gameplay style.

The plot of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown centres on Sargon, a teenage warrior who possesses powerful time-based skills. Along with his elite group, the Immortals, he takes off on a mission to rescue Queen Thomyris’ son, Prince Ghassan. The quest takes them to Mount Qaf, a cursed city filled with twisted enemies and mythical beasts. Players must harness Sargon’s abilities and master complex platforming challenges to defeat foes and restore balance to the world.