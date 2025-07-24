Qi2 wireless charging is finally coming to iPhones, and Android won’t be left behind

Wireless charging has always sounded great on paper, but the reality has mostly been slow, unreliable, and fragmented across phones. That’s about to change with the rollout of Qi2, the next-generation wireless charging standard that promises faster speeds and better efficiency for both iPhones and “major” Android smartphones. Qi2 wireless charging is coming for iPhone and Android.

This isn’t just another spec bump. Qi2 (pronounced “chee-two”) aims to bring universal, MagSafe-style magnetic charging to all devices that support it, meaning no more fiddling around with misaligned coils or painfully slow charge speeds.

What’s new with Qi2?

Qi2 is built on Apple’s MagSafe tech but is now being standardized across the industry through the Wireless Power Consortium. That means every phone using Qi2 will feature magnets, ensuring a secure lock-on between charger and device. It also introduces a 25W wireless charging speed limit, up from the usual 7.5W–15W range we’ve seen on most Qi chargers.

The iPhone 13, 14, and 15 already support this tech unofficially, but starting with iOS 17.4, Apple has begun rolling out official Qi2 support. Expect this to become standard across the iPhone 16 lineup as well. For Android phones, the WPC says “major brands” are already on board to roll out Qi2 phones later this year. No names yet, but expect Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Google to join the party soon. It’s long overdue.

Why it actually matters

If done right, Qi2 could finally fix everything that’s been annoying about wireless charging for years. The magnetic alignment reduces heat and boosts efficiency, while the 25W speed puts it closer to real wired charging performance. This is especially relevant for users who rely on nightstands, desks, or car mounts to charge their phones wirelessly, where the “place-and-pray” method often leads to a dead phone by morning. Qi2 solves that with magnets and smarter power delivery. And because it’s a cross-platform standard, accessory makers can finally build for one spec instead of juggling separate iPhone and Android versions.

When can you expect it?

Qi2 accessories have already started hitting global markets, and the first wave of certified Android phones will land in the second half of 2025. Apple’s already quietly flipped the switch with software. So, if you’re buying a phone later this year, or thinking of upgrading your wireless charger, check for Qi2 compatibility. Because this time, wireless charging might actually live up to the hype.