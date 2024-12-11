Realme 14 Pro Series to launch in India soon: Here’s what to expect

In July 2024, the Realme 13 Pro series was launched with a whole new Monet design and upgraded camera features which gained much popularity in the mid-range smartphone market. Now, in just 6 months, the company has confirmed the launch of the Realme 14 Pro series in India with new camera features and performance upgrades. The new generation series is expected to include two smartphones, the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro Plus, both expected to launch next year in January. Know what the Realme 14 Pro Series has to offer. Realme 14 Pro Series launching soon in India, know about the confirmed specifications.(Realme)

Also read: Realme GT 7 Pro first impression

Realme 14 Pro Series launch

Realme has confirmed the launch of its new Realme 14 Pro Series in India. The company has also started to tease the product with processors, cameras, and new AI features. Reportedly, the Realme 14 Pro and 14 Pro Plus are confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor that may offer improved CPU and GPU performance in comparison to the predecessors. Realme also teased that the smartphone will be equipped with a periscope camera lens, however, it did not reveal the model name.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Pro: Premium build, powerful camera and packed with features

Additionally, the Realme 14 Pro series will also come with AI camera features such as AI Clarity 2.0 that will enhance older or low-resolution images and AI image stabilisation. While these are the confirmed specifications, 91Mobiles also reported that the Realme 14 Pro may come in three storage options: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. It may also come in two colour variants: Suede Grey and Pearl White. However, not that it is based on leaks.

While, we know about the existence of the Realme 14 Pro series, the company is yet to reveal its official launch date. However, rumours suggest that the launch may take place in January 2025.

The first month of 2025 is filled with tech launches as the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and OnPlus 13 have already lined up for an early release. Apart from the launch, the industry may also witness new technological innovations as the CES 2024 will also take place during the same month. Therefore, the entire month will be busy with new tech updates for the years.