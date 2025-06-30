Realme 15 confirmed to launch soon in India, AI features teased: Details

The Realme 15 series is soon going to be available in the Indian market, and the company has confirmed this through a teaser. The details reveal that both the Realme 15 5G, as well as the Realme 15 Pro 5G, are going to be available in India. However, if you are wondering if there is a release date, there is not one, as it has not been announced. Here is everything we know about the new models so far. Read on. Realme 15 series is expected soon in India.(Realme)

Also Read: Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus with 3K display confirmed to launch in India; specs revealed on Amazon

Realme 15 Series Teaser

The company's teaser on X, formerly known as Twitter, details that the Realme 15 Pro, as well as the 15 5G, are going to be coming soon with the tagline, "Everything Plus, Now in Pro.”And “AI Party Phone." Now, it is quite vague as to what "AI party phone" means, but it does suggest that the phones could be big on AI features.

Having said that Realme's branding does suggest that features previously reserved for the Plus line of Realme phones could finally make their way to the Realme 15 Pro. At the very same time, the phones have always been mid-rangers, so that is worth keeping in mind as well.

Reports suggest that the phone could be offered with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. As for other specifications, reports do mention that they could get the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, alongside a triple camera system, and a 6300 mAh battery.

Talking specifally about the Realme 15 Pro (model RMX5101), it could be vailable in four variants, ranging from 8GB RAM with 128GB storage to 12GB RAM with 512GB storage.

Having said that, these specifications should be taken with a grain of salt considering Realme is yet to reveal the details officially.

Realme 15 Series Release Date (Expected)

Considering June is almost over and Realme is only teasing the phone so far, it would not be out of the ordinary for the 15 series to launch in the month of July or perhaps early August.

It should be noted that Realme's previous series, the Realme 14 Pro and 14 Pro+, were launched in January of this year, making it only six months since their release.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price In India