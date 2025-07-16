Realme 15 Pro 5G mobile: Specifications, camera and all details tipped ahead of launch

Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G are launching on July 24 in India with upgraded camera, performance, AI features, and a new design. Realme has also started to tease the launch, revealing some of the exciting features of the Realme 15 series. As we wait for the official announcement, a tipster has leaked a specifications and features overview of both smartphones, giving a glimpse of what Realme will reveal. Therefore, if you are looking for a smartphone that promises great camera features and powerful performance, then know what the Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G have in store for users and what upgrades we can expect this year. Realme 15 series specifications and features leaked ahead of the launch.(Realme)

Also read: Xbox Ally and Ally X price leak: Could these gaming handhelds be out of reach for most gamers?

Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G: Specifications and features (expected)

Realme is launching its new-generation mid-rangers, the Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G, in India. The company has revealed several features of both smartphones to create hype ahead of the launch. As per the website listing, the Realme 15 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor for performance. Whereas, the standard model will come with MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ SoC.

Alongside performance, it was also revealed that the Realme 15 Pro will include a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX896 sensor and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the standard model, Realme 15 5G, features a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, both models will feature a 50MP front-facing camera. It also includes AI-powered features such as AI MagicGlow 2.0 and AI Edit Genie.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 FE, and Watch 8: Here’s everything announced at Galaxy Unpacked July event

The Realme 15 series is also tipped to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6500nits peak brightness. In terms of battery performance, the Realme 15 series is confirmed to be backed by a 7,000mAh battery that will support 80W fast wired charging. Both devices are expected to come IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

Realme 15 series price

The Realme 15 Pro is expected to be priced around Rs. 27999 in India. It will come in three colour options: Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, and Velvet green. Whereas, the Realme 15 could cost under Rs. 25000. It will also come in three colour options on Flowing Silver, Velvet green, and Silk Purple.