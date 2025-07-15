Realme 15 Pro camera details and AI features officially confirmed ahead of July 24 launch

Realme is set to launch its new Realme 15 series in India on July 24, 2025. Ahead of the launch event, the company officially revealed key details about the camera system and AI editing tools of the upcoming Realme 15 Pro. Let’s have a look. Realme 15 Pro’s camera and other key features have been officially revealed ahead of the July 24 launch event. (Realme)

Realme 15 Pro: Camera and AI Tools (Confirmed)

The Realme 15 Pro will come equipped with a triple 50MP camera setup. Its main sensor will be the Sony IMX896, which will feature optical image stabilisation (OIS) to help reduce motion blur. Alongside the main camera, the device will include an ultra-wide-angle lens designed for wider shots, and a high-resolution front camera, which aims to improve selfie and video call quality. This combination will support a variety of photography needs, from low-light environments to expansive landscape captures.

Both the front and rear cameras will support 4K video recording at 60 frames per second (FPS). The Realme 15 Pro will also offer enhanced zoom functionality to deliver four times clearer images when zooming in, along with smoother transitions, twice as fluid, when shifting between lenses or adjusting zoom levels. These advancements will benefit both casual users and content creators by offering them a consistent video quality across camera modes.

On the other hand, Realme has incorporated several AI-based software features to complement the hardware. The new AI tools includes:

AI MagicGlow 2.0: It will help adjust skin tones and facial details to customise appearance. AI Party Mode: This AI tool uses scene recognition and lighting effects, adding themed watermarks to photos captured during social events.

AI Edit Genie: This tool will bring voice control to photo and video editing, allowing users to give commands such as removing glare, fixing motion blur, changing backgrounds, and applying filters. This tool supports more than 20 languages and integrates directly into the camera and gallery applications.

The company will reveal full pricing, availability, and other specifications when the Realme 15 series launches on July 24, 2025. This event will offer a complete overview of the new models and their features.