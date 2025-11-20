Realme Buds Clip earbuds price and features tipped ahead of launch - All details

Realme's upcoming audio device has appeared on a major global e-commerce platform, which suggests that it will be available internationally even before an official announcement is made. The listing of the Realme Buds Clip reveals key details about the company’s new open-ear wireless earbuds, including their features, connectivity options, and price. Realme Buds Clip pen-ear earbuds are now available on major e-commerce platforms globally. (X)

Realme Buds Clip Earbuds: Price, Colour Options and Features

According to the listing, the Realme Buds Clip is being sold for around $60 (roughly Rs. 5,315) on AliExpress. Realme Buds Clip earbuds are available in two colour Options: Titanium Black and Titanium Gold. The earbuds feature an open-ear structure, which rests on the outer ear without entering the ear canal. The design includes a loop that holds the driver unit, battery, microphones, and other hardware. This structure mirrors the approach used in similar products from other brands and targets users who prefer audio devices that allow awareness of the surroundings.

Also read: Air purifiers 101: CADR, filters, and myths you should know before investing

The device features an 11mm dual-magnet speaker unit. Realme states that this setup supports clear audio output. The Buds Clip also offers AI-based environmental noise cancellation to improve call clarity. A built-in AI translator supports multiple languages, which adds an additional use case for users who need on-the-go translation support.

Also read: Google’s Best of 2025: The Android apps and games Indians chose most

Battery performance is another highlight. The earbuds claim to deliver up to 7 hours of use on a single charge. When paired with the charging case, total usage time reaches up to 36 hours, according to the company. The case has a ring-style LED indicator to show charging status.

Also read: iPhone users may soon get a multi-account option in WhatsApp - All details

For connectivity, the Realme Buds Clip supports Bluetooth 5.4 and offers Swift Pair and dual-device connection. A dedicated low-latency mode, rated at 45ms, aims to support mobile gaming or video viewing by reducing audio delay. The earbuds also carry an IP55 rating, which helps protect them from dust and water exposure during daily use.