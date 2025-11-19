Google’s Best of 2025: The Android apps and games Indians chose most

Google has released its Google Play Best of 2025 list for India, marking the company’s annual roundup of apps and games that shaped user activity over the past year. The selection highlights tools and experiences that gained traction across different categories, with many entries showing how Indian users continue to adopt digital services built around daily routines, entertainment, and learning. Google has released the list of top Android apps and games of 2025. (Google)

Google named District: Movies, Events, Dining as India’s Best App of 2025. The service offers recommendations for films, events, and dining options, and it uses AI to study user preferences and local activity. The app is positioned as a discovery tool for people who track what is happening in their cities.

Also read: Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11 to come with fully 3D-printed titanium cases - All details

In the gaming section, Cookie Run India: Running Game received Google’s Best Game of 2025 title. The game attracted users through its simple control system and quick gameplay loops. Google also recognised independent titles, India-made games, and experiences designed for multiple devices.

Google said this year’s awards mirror a broader trend: users increasingly interact with AI-driven tools. According to the company, 69% of Indian users reported that their first experience with AI happened through a mobile app. With more categories now shaped by automation and personalised suggestions, Google’s list reflects how AI has become part of many daily tasks.

Also read: 1.3 billion passwords exposed online: Here’s how to see if yours is at risk

Below is the complete list of Google Play’s Best of 2025 in India:

Best Apps of 2025

• Best App: District: Movies, Events, Dining

• Best Hidden Gem: Toonsutra: Webtoon & Manga App

• Best Everyday Essential: Daily Planner

• Best for Fun: Edits, an Instagram app

• Best for Personal Growth: InVideo AI: AI Video Generator

• Best for Watches: SleepisolBio: sleep, alarm

• Best for Large Screens: Goodnotes: Notes, docs, PDF

• Best Multi-device: Luminar: Photo Editor

Top Trending Apps

• Instamart: 10 Mins Grocery App

• Seekho: Short Learning Videos

• Adobe Firefly: AI Generator

Also read: 5 Reasons why OnePlus 15 could be the better pick over the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Best Games of 2025

• Best Game: Cookie Run India

• Best Indie: Kamala – Horror Exorcism Escape

• Best Made in India: Real Cricket Swipe

• Best Multi-device Game: Disney Speedstorm

• Best Multiplayer: 8 Pool Fever – Billard Arena

• Best Story: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

• Best Pick Up and Play: Cookie Run India

• Best Ongoing: Free Fire Max

• Best on Play Pass: Dredge

For PC users of Google Play Games, Whiteout Survival was the top selection.