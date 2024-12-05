Realme Neo 7 with Dimensity 9300+ launch soon: All specs tipped ahead of launch

After the grand debut of Realme GT 7 Pro in global markets, the company is all set to launch another powerful smartphone, the Realme Neo 7 in China. The smartphone has been in talks for a few weeks now since the leaks and certifications have started to circulate all over the internet. This upcoming smartphone is being popularised for powering a 7000mAh battery despite having a slimmer design design profile. Now, just ahead of its China launch, the Realme Neo 7 was spotted on MIIT certification, revealing its processor, display, and other specifications. Therefore, if you are considering a smartphone upgrade, then you may want to wait for the Realme Neo 7 as it showcases some eye-catching features. Know what’s coming ahead of the China launch. Realme Neo 7 launching soon, know what the new mid-ranger may look like. (Realme China)

Also read: iPhone 16 tips: 5 things to check to identify whether iPhone is original or fake

Realme Neo 7 specifications and features

Realme has been teasing its upcoming Neo 7 device for quite some time revealing its design, specifications, and other features. However, just ahead of its debut, the smartphone was spotted on the MIIT certification in China which revealed several crucial details about the device. Reportedly, the Realme Neo 7 has a slim design with the biggest battery. Phone Arena revealed the leaked images, that showcased that the smartphone has a flat screen with a slim camera bump. The smartphone is backed by a 7000mAh battery, however, it is only 8.56mm thick and it will weigh only 213.4 grams.

Also read: OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13

For performance, the Realme Neo 7 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ and a GT performance engine. It was also revealed to feature a 7700mm² single vapour cooler system and Sky communication system 2.0. The report further revealed that the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the Realme Neo 7 may come with a dual camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera and 8an MP secondary camera. On the front, it may come with a 16MP selfie shooter.

Apart from these specs, the Realme Neo 7 is expected to offer up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It will likely run on realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, however, the OS support is yet to be determined. Despite being a mid-ranger, the smartphone may get an IP68+IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.