Realme P3 Pro teased to feature glow in the dark design- Here’s what we know

Realme is all set to unveil its new generation P series smartphone, the Realme P3 Pro which is crafted for Gen-Z users. The smartphone will likely launch in the mid-range smartphone segment with some eye-catching features. Realme has been teasing the smartphone for some days, revealing its specifications and features. Today, the company revealed the Realme P3 Pro design along with the Nebula Glow colour variant that glows in the dark design. Therefore, the brand is not only marketing smartphones’ gaming-centric features, performance, and others but it is also hyping the new design technology that has the ability to glow when kept in the dark. If you have been planning a unique mid-range series smartphone, then you may want to wait for the Realme P3 Pro launch. Here’s everything we know about the smartphone so far. Realme P3 Pro design and specifications revealed, know what’s coming ahead of launch.(Realme)

Realme P3 Pro design

Today, Realme finally revealed the upcoming P3 Pro’s design along with its three India-exclusive colour variants, Nebula Glow, Saturn Brown and Galaxy Purple. Alongside the design, the company also revealed the P3 Pro with the segment’s first “Glow in the Dark” design. The company highlighted that the new design technology is inspired by a celestial object called nebulae and the texture of celluloid. The rear panel is claimed to feature a luminous colour-changing fibre that enables the device to glow in the dark. This glow effect is said to resemble the cloudy glow of how nebulae interact with ultraviolet light. Realme also highlighted that the P3 Pro is equipped with 42-degree gold curvature that enables a comfortable grip.

Realme P3 Pro: Specs and features

Alongside Realme P3 Pro design, the company also revealed some of the specifications and features of the smartphone, giving us a glimpse of what’s coming ahead of the launch. Reportedly, the Realme P3 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset which is built on a 4nm TSMC process. The smartphone comes with a new gaming setting called GT Boost which is built in collaboration with KRAFTON. This setting will enhance the gaming experience by providing AI features such as AI Ultra-Steady Frames, Hyper Response Engine, AI Ultra Touch Control, and AI Motion Control. The Realme P3 Pro will feature a quad-curved display with 1.5K resolution. Lastly, it is confirmed to be backed by a 6000mAh battery. Now, we will have to wait till the official launch to confirm camera specifications, storage variants, and India pricing.



