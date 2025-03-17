Realme P3 Ultra launch on March 19: Specs, feature, price, and more we expect

Realme is all set to launch its new generation P series models, the Realme P3 and P3 Ultra on March 19, 2025 in India. Over the past few days, the company has been teasing the smartphone revealing the smartphone's unique lunar design, specifications, and some features ahead of the official launch. The P series models are carefully designed for youth that not only matches their aesthetics, but also provide powerful performance, pleasing cameras, and more at an affordable price. Therefore, if you are in search of a mid-range smartphone, then you may want to wait for the Realme P3 Ultra launch, since it's already gaining much popularity in the smartphone market. Know what the Realme P3 Ultra has in store for users, and what the specifications and price look like. Realme P3, Realme P3 Ultra launch on March 19. Here’s everything we know so far. (Realme )

Realme P3 Ultra launch: Confirmed specifications and features

Just ahead of its March 19 launch, Realme has already confirmed several features of the upcoming Realme P3 Ultra. Alongside features, the company has also announced that the smartphone will be launched under Rs.25000 segment, making it a feature-filled mid-ranger for the youth and people who seek powerful performance. Based on the Realme India website, the Realme P3 Ultra will be the world's first phone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra processor which will offer an AnTuTu score of more than 1450K. It will offer 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Realme P3 Ultra is being flaunted in three colour options: Orion Red, Neptune Blue and Lunar white. The white variant will come with glow-in-the-dark Lunar Design, a unique offering that may entice buyers. The smartphone weighs only 183 grams and it is 7.38mm slim. It will also come with a quad curved display which will offer a 2500Hz touch sampling rate. Realme also revealed that the P3 Ultra will feature a dual camera setup that will offer a 50MP Sony IMX896 OIS main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

The P3 Ultra is confirmed to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery that will support an 80W AI Bypass charging. The smartphone will also feature a 6050 mm2 VC cooling system for long hours of gaming, enabling effective thermal management. Realme also ensures 90fps gaming in BGMI, making it a gaming-centric smartphone under the Rs.25000 budget.

Alongside Realme P3 Ultra, the company will also launch Realme P3, which is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G chip. The smartphone will come at a price of Rs.14999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It's pre-order will also start on the launch date.