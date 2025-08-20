Realme P4 5G mobile series launching in India today: Check price, features and how to watch the livestream

Realme is all set to unveil its latest smartphone lineup, the Realme P4 and P4 Pro 5G, in India today. The pricing and other key details have already been revealed ahead of the launch. So, without further ado, here’s how you can watch the launch event live and what’s there for you. Realme P4 5G and P4 Pro 5G are launching in India today at 12 pm IST. (HT)

Realme P4 5G Mobile Series: How to Watch the Event Live

The launch event for the Realme P4 5G mobile series will begin at 12 pm IST today. It will be streamed live on Realme’s official YouTube channel and official social media handles. For your convenience, we have embedded the YouTube link below:

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro launch: 3 big design changes Apple could bring in September

Realme P4 Pro 5G: Key Specifications (Confirmed)

The Realme P4 Pro 5G will feature a 6.78-inch 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+ display with 1.5K resolution, HDR10+ support, and a claimed peak brightness of 6,500 nits. For photography, the Realme P4 Pro will include a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP IMX896 sensor with OIS. It will also have a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calling. Both cameras are expected to support 4K 60fps video recording.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by a dual-chip configuration, combining the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor with a dedicated Hyper Vision AI GPU chip. This setup, as shared by the company, supports up to 144 FPS gameplay and Ultra HD graphics, with benchmark scores crossing 1.11 million points on AnTuTu. Furthermore, the Realme P4 Pro 5G will house a large 7,000mAh battery with 80W Ultra Charging support.

Also read: iPhone 17 mass production starts at Foxconn's Bengaluru unit in India for September launch

Realme P4 5G: Key Specifications (Confirmed)

The standard Realme P4 5G will feature a 6.77-inch flat AMOLED display, Full-HD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset paired with the Hyper Vision AI chip.

For photography, the device will sport a 50MP primary AI sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The phone also carries IP65 and IP66 protection ratings. It will also house the same battery as the Pro variant.

Also read: Godfather of AI reveals a surprising secret for humanity’s survival: Are we ready to handle superintelligent machines?

Realme P4 Pro 5G: Price and Availability

According to the company, the Realme P4 5G will be priced at Rs. 17,499 in India for the base RAM and storage variant and will come in Engine Blue, Steel Grey, and Forge Red colour options. Meanwhile, the Realme P4 Pro 5G is expected to be priced under Rs. 30,000. It will come in three colour options: Midnight Ivy, Dark Oak Wood, and Birch Wood.