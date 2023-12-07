Redmi 13C, Redmi 13C 5G launched in India. Check price, variants & specifications

Redmi, a subsidiary of China-based smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi, has launched Redmi 13C and Redmi 13C 5G as the latest iterations of its ‘C’ series of smartphones in India. Redmi 13C (Image courtesy: Redmi)

While Redmi 13C will go on sale starting December 12, the sale for Redmi 13C 5G will open on December 16.

Variants and price

For each, three variants are on offer: 4GB RAM+128GB internal storage, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. For Redmi 13C, the pricing begins at ₹7999, with the other two models available for ₹8999 and ₹10,499, respectively.

The corresponding prices for Redmi 13C 5G are ₹9999, ₹11,499, and ₹13,499, respectively.

Launch offers

These can be purchased through Mi.com, Xiaomi Retail, and Amazon. There will be an additional discount of ₹1000 on ICICI Ban credit and debit cards.

Redmi 13C: Specifications

It sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 600*720 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, and 450 nits of peak brightness. A budget offering, it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with a Mali G-57 MP2 GPU for graphics-intensive requirements.

For selfies and video calls, there is a 50MP front camera; on the rear end, meanwhile, a triple camera setup consists of a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP lens. The battery, meanwhile, is charged using an 18W charger.

Redmi 13C 5G: Specifications

It has the same 6.74-inch HD+ display albeit with a higher 600 nits of peak brightness. For processor, the handset gets MediaTek Dimensity 6100 +SoC; Mali-G57 M2 GPU handles graphics-intensive tasks.

The device comes in three colour options: Startrail Black, Startrail Green, and Startrail Silver.