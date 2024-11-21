Redmi A4 5G launched in India under Rs.10000: Here’s everything you need to know

Xiaomi on November 20 launched its entry-level smartphone, the Redmi A4 5G in India with some unique offerings. The smartphone is powered by the latest budget range processor, the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 which was launched earlier this year. Therefore, Xiaomi became the first smartphone brand to introduce any device with this processor. Redmi A4 5G launched with Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, check details.(Xiaomi )

Over the past few weeks, Xiaomi has been teasing Redmi A4 5G showcasing its capabilities. The company also showcased the smartphone’s design at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, to create hype for its budget-range smartphone. If you are also looking feature-filled smartphone under Rs.10000 then, Redmi A4 5G could be the right choice. Here’s everything you need to know about this latest entry-level smartphone.

Redmi A4 5G specifications and features

The Redmi A4 5G features a halo glass rear panel which gives the device a premium look. The smartphone comes with two attractive colour variants: Starry Black and Sparkle Purple, both having a glossy texture. The A14 5G sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600nits peak brightness.

The smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor that supports 5G SA, providing users with seamless 5G networks. It also offers 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 4GB RAM expansion and two storage variants of 64GB and 128 GB. The Redmi A4 5G also offers a decent dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary camera along with a secondary sensor. On the front, it sports a 5MP selfie camera.

Similar to other budget smartphones, the Redmi A4 also offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. However, it is backed by a 5160mAh battery, providing a promising battery life to users. It supports 18W charging, but it offers a 33W charging adapter in the box. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14 and it offers 2 years of software updates and 4 years of security updates. Therefore, Xiaomi ensures durability and longevity with the budget smartphone.

Alongside 5G networks, the smartphone also offers other connectivity options that include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi A4 5G price and availability

The Redmi A4 5G was launched at a starting price of Rs.8499 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It also comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which is priced at Rs.9499. The smartphone will go live on sale on November 27 at Amazon, Mi.com, and Xioami retail stores.