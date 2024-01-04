close_game
Redmi launches mid-range Note 13 5G series in India starting at 17,000

ByHT News Desk
Jan 04, 2024 02:37 PM IST

Redmi Note 13 5G series: It comes in three models- Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Redmi has launched its mid-range Redmi Note 13 5G series in India on its 10th anniversary in the market on Thursday.

Redmi Note 13 5G series(Redmi)
Redmi Note 13 5G series price in India

• Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G price

Price starts from 29,999 (8GB + 256 GB)

Includes a 2,000 bank discount when using ICICI bank cards.

• Redmi Note 13 Pro price

Starts at 23,999 (8GB + 128GB)

Inclusive of a 2,000 bank discount.

• Redmi Note 13 5G price

Starts from 16,999 (6GB + 128 GB)

Inclusive of a 1,000 bank discount.

When and where to buy Redmi Note 13 series smartphones?

The first sale date of the newly launched Redmi Note 13 series smartphones is January 10.

Customers will be available to buy Redmi Note 13 series smartphones online at Mi store and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Other announcements

Along with unveiling the Redmi Note 13 smartphones, Xiaomi has disclosed its upcoming launch plans for the Redmi Buds 5 and Xiaomi Portable Juice Blender Cup.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

