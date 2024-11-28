Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus launching on this date in India: Check expected key specs, price, and more

The Redmi Note series has always been popular in India, and rightly so, considering the price-to-performance ratio the series has offered. Yes, it may have waned a little over the last few years, but Redmi would be hoping that the Redmi Note 14 series, especially the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus, could potentially reverse this trend. This is thanks to its anticipated specifications and the design it is expected to offer in the Indian market. Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus could be available in three colourways.(Redmi)

Right from the new design language, featuring a triple rear camera setup and industrial aesthetics, there’s a lot to look forward to. Ahead of its launch in India, here’s everything we know about the device and what you can expect:

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G: Expected Specs And Features

The Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus features the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, but it remains unclear if the Indian unit will use the same processor. It is, however, a strong possibility. As for the RAM, the device could come with options between 12 GB and 16 GB, along with storage capacities of either 256 GB or 512 GB. Depending on the model, the storage might utilise UFS 2.2 or the faster UFS 3.1 standard.

The display is expected to strike a balance between compactness and usability, with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel. It is likely to support a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR codecs like HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. Additionally, the display could achieve a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

Cameras have always been a significant selling point for the Redmi Note series. The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus is rumoured to feature a triple camera setup, comprising a 50 MP wide sensor, a 50 MP telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom, and an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter.

The phone is expected to pack a large 6,200 mAh battery with support for 90 W wired charging. And finally, for biometrics, the device could include an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is also anticipated to introduce several artificial intelligence-powered features. Furthermore, it may come with an IP68 rating, adding water and dust resistance to its list of features.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G: Expected Price In India And Launch Date

Redmi is yet to disclose any pricing details about the model, but in China, it retails for CNY 1,999, which works out to around ₹23,000–24,000. That being said, the last model, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, retailed for over ₹30,000 in India, so it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary to expect similar pricing.

As for the launch date, it is scheduled for December 9 in India and will likely be available in three colourways: a shade of black, green, and a purple/lavender finish.

