Reliance Jio launches JioPC to bring cloud desktops to TV: Explained

Jio Platforms, a digital arm of Reliance Industries, has launched a virtual desktop service in India called JioPC. This new offering will allow users to turn their televisions into personal computers using Jio’s set-top box. The set-top box, which comes with Jio’s home broadband service or can be purchased separately for Rs. 5,499, offers a cloud-based PC experience on a TV screen. Jio has launched JioPC, a virtual desktop service that turns televisions into personal computers using set-top boxes.(Jio)

JioPC Lets TVs Function as Personal Computers

JioPC is currently in a free trial phase and available through a waitlist. Once invited, users can access the virtual desktop by connecting a keyboard and mouse to their TV. The service includes pre-installed LibreOffice, while Microsoft Office applications can be used via the browser. However, JioPC does not support external peripherals such as cameras and printers at this stage.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 FE, and Watch 8: Here’s everything announced at Galaxy Unpacked July event

Potential to Expand PC Access in India

According to industry experts, this service has the potential to change the PC landscape in India. Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint, pointed out that JioPC aims to expand Jio’s already vast user base of over 488 million. While about 70% of Indian households own a television, only 15% have a personal computer. JioPC could tap into this large market of TV users who do not currently own a PC, TechCrunch reported.

Furthermore, the government data shows India has nearly 57 million active pay-TV set-top box users. At the same time, the traditional direct-to-home (DTH) TV market is shrinking as more consumers switch to internet-based platforms. The active DTH subscriber count fell by 8% year-over-year as of March.

Also read: Starlink coming to India: Airtel vs Jio partnerships explained

Prabhu Ram from CyberMedia Research noted that JioPC could appeal to new users in rural and low-income areas where PC penetration is low. He added that the service’s success will depend on overcoming connectivity issues, improving digital literacy, and expanding beyond early adopters to reach underserved communities.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

Marketing JioPC may present challenges. Pathak emphasised the need to clearly communicate the idea that a TV can function as a PC through the set-top box. The growing PC market in India, which saw over 8% shipment growth in the first quarter, indicates demand for new computing solutions.

To fully realise JioPC’s potential, partnerships with app developers and productivity tool providers will be important. Pathak highlighted that a range of productivity apps will make the service more useful for consumers.

Also read: OpenAI prepares to take on Google Chrome with AI-driven browser, launch expected in weeks

While virtual desktop solutions from companies like Microsoft have existed for enterprise clients, Jio’s service marks a significant consumer-focused effort in this area. The future of JioPC will rely on how effectively it addresses connectivity, education, and adaptability challenges in India’s diverse market.