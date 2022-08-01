Home / Technology / Resident of Bengaluru or Chandigarh? Now, Google Maps will share speed limit information with you

Resident of Bengaluru or Chandigarh? Now, Google Maps will share speed limit information with you

Published on Aug 01, 2022 03:18 PM IST
In the coming months, the tech giant will extend this pilot project to Kolkata and Hyderabad as well, said a report.
Representative Image
Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Google has partnered with traffic police departments in Bengaluru and Chandigarh under which the tech giant's web mapping platform, Google Maps, will display to its users speed limit information shared by traffic authorities. For now, the feature is available only in the two aforementioned cities; however, according to a report in DNA, the company will, in the coming months, extend this pilot project to Kolkata and Hyderabad as well.

Here's all you need to know about this feature:

(1.) Bengaluru is the first city in the country to tie up with Google to improve the city's traffic management system. The Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google's AI to improve the infamous traffic mess that commuters in the country's IT capital often have to go through.

The pilot project has already reduced 20% wait time for commuters on the road, the city traffic police said.

(2.) Under this facility, the notified speed limit for a road will be displayed in the Google Maps navigation mode on the bottom left side of the phone screen.

(3.) Additionally, Google Maps will provide information on road closures and incidents in eight cities in the country, the DNA report said. These eight cities are Agra, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Add speedometer to screen

Android users, with the help of Google Maps, can add speedometer to their phone's screen while travelling. Users will have to enable the option on their phones; once active, the speedometer will send alerts if the speed limit is crossed in an area where this service is available. To enable the speedometer:

(1.) Open Google Maps on your Android smartphone.

(2.) In the top right corner of the screen, tap on your Google profile picture.

(3.) From the menu, tap ‘Settings’, and then tap 'Navigation'.

(4.) Finally, scroll down and enable the toggle next to ‘Speedometer’.

google maps speed limit
