Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli still using older iPhones; netizens question iPhone 17 Pro Max hype

India’s star cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have grabbed attention off the pitch as well after their iconic performance in the third ODI against Australia, and this time for their choice of smartphones. Both were spotted using older iPhone models, even as the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max dominates tech headlines and long queues outside Apple Stores across India. Rohit Sharma on a voice call and Virat Kohli on a video call using older iPhone Pro Max models after ODI match against Australia.(JioHotstar)

Cricket stars spotted with older iPhones

Following India’s ODI series win against Australia, photos and short clips surfaced online showing Rohit Sharma on a voice call and Virat Kohli on a video call using older iPhone Pro Max models. Fans were quick to point out that neither player has upgraded to Apple’s latest flagship, sparking curiosity and playful debate across social media.

Several users on X (formerly Twitter) questioned whether the hype around the iPhone 17 Pro Max was justified if two of India’s most high-profile athletes were still content with older devices. One user wrote that “Rohit and Kohli staying with their older iPhones says a lot about the iPhone 17 hype,” while another quipped, “Where many people have upgraded, they’re still on the same iPhone, maybe that’s the smarter choice.”

iPhone 17 Pro Max fever continues

Apple’s newest flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, launched last month and has seen strong demand across India. From Delhi to Mumbai, crowds lined up overnight to get their hands on the device, which boasts Apple’s latest A19 Pro chip, upgraded camera system, and a titanium frame.

However, with prices starting well above ₹1.5 lakh, some users have questioned whether the incremental upgrades justify the cost, especially when previous Pro Max models continue to perform strongly.

Why older iPhones still make sense

iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro Max remain among the most powerful smartphones available, offering the same smooth iOS experience, high-end displays, and excellent camera performance. For users like Kohli and Sharma, whose digital habits likely focus on communication and media, the performance difference in day-to-day use is minimal.

Preference of stars for slightly older iPhones has reignited discussions about whether the upgrade cycle is really necessary every year. For now, it seems India’s cricket icons are proving that even with all the buzz around Apple’s newest flagship, performance and reliability still matter more than the latest badge.