Samsung brings its internet browser to Windows: Here’s how to download it

Samsung has released a PC version of its internet browser, making it available beyond just mobile devices. The browser is currently in beta for users in South Korea and the U.S, which marks its return to Windows after a limited rollout in 2023. The company plans to expand access to more regions in the coming months. Samsung has released its Internet browser for Windows PCs.

How to Download and Install

Users who wish to try the beta version can register through the Samsung Developer Portal using their Samsung account. Once registered, they can access the download link provided on the beta page. For those outside Korea and the U.S., the installation file is also available through alternative download links, including one for ARM-based systems. The browser runs on Windows 10 (version 1809 or later) and Windows 11.

Features and Compatibility

Samsung Internet for PC brings many of the same tools available on its mobile version. It includes Smart Anti-Tracking to block third-party cookies and trackers and a Privacy Dashboard for monitoring blocked elements and managing browsing data. Users can review how many trackers were stopped each day, helping them maintain control over their online activity.

Another major addition is Galaxy AI integration through the Browsing Assist feature. This tool can summarise and translate webpages across several languages, making online content easier to understand. The browser also supports seamless syncing across Galaxy devices, letting users access bookmarks, history, open tabs, and saved credentials via Samsung Pass. Once logged in with a Samsung account, users can securely autofill passwords and continue browsing from where they left off on mobile.

Samsung aims to offer a unified browsing experience across platforms with this release. The cross-device syncing allows Galaxy users to shift between their phones and PCs without losing progress, while AI-assisted tools enhance web interaction. With these updates, Samsung Internet for PC strengthens its position as part of the broader Galaxy ecosystem.