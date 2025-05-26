Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
Samsung faces potential 30-40% price hike in US over incoming tariffs

ByAyushmann Chawla
May 26, 2025 01:58 PM IST

If the tariffs go ahead, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could see its price rise from around $1,800 to over $2,500.

Samsung Galaxy smartphones could soon become significantly more expensive in the United States, with price hikes of up to 40% projected if new tariffs announced by President Donald Trump come into effect later this summer. Initially directed at Apple, the 25% tariff applies to iPhones manufactured abroad and sold in the U.S. However, President Trump later clarified that the tariff would apply not only to Apple but to all smartphone brands producing devices overseas, including Samsung.

The timing of the tariff announcement is especially significant for Samsung, with its premium foldable models, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, set to debut in the coming months.(Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
Korean publication FNNews reports that industry analysts expect Samsung Galaxy phones could see a 30–40% price increase as a result. The outlet described the situation as an “emergency” for Samsung, which currently manufactures its smartphones primarily in Vietnam and other Asian countries, and lacks the infrastructure to shift production to the US.

Premium Models Could Be Most Affected

The timing of the tariff announcement is especially significant for Samsung, with its premium foldable models, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, set to debut in the coming months. North America is the largest market for these high-end devices, and any sudden increase in retail prices could impact consumer demand.

If the tariffs go ahead, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could see its price rise from around $1,800 to over $2,500, according to FNNews estimates based on a 30% tariff. A 40% tariff could make the cost even more prohibitive, dealing a blow to Samsung’s efforts to grow its foldables category.

Uncertainty Still Looms

That said, the implementation of these tariffs is not guaranteed. Past rounds of proposed tariffs were either delayed, suspended, or softened under political and industry pressure. There remains a possibility that the latest proposal could meet a similar fate, but with the June enforcement window fast approaching, the industry is preparing for impact.

Samsung has yet to comment officially on its response strategy. However, with no US-based production lines and limited ability to pass costs onto consumers in a competitive market, the company may face difficult choices in the months ahead.

