Samsung Galaxy A56, A15 and A04 users, update your mobile ASAP

Samsung has started rolling out the July security patches for its A-series devices. For now, reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy A56, the Galaxy A04, and the Galaxy A15 5G are receiving the update. Here is what the update brings for these devices, including security fixes and more. Galaxy A56 is now getting the July security patch.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Samsung Galaxy A56, A15, A04 Receiving New Update: Details

Starting with the Galaxy A56, the firmware version is A566BXXS5AYFB. For the Galaxy A04, the firmware version is A045FXXS7BEYF5. Finally, for the Galaxy A15 5G, the firmware version is A155MUBS7CYF1.

Regarding the July security patch fixes, as spotted by SamMobile, Samsung has addressed a high-rated vulnerability, specifically CVE-2025-47202, alongside several others that should make Android more secure for these A-series devices.

In its official changelog, Samsung notes that it has fixed some problems like an out-of-bounds write issue in KnoxVault, which “allows local privileged attackers to write out-of-bounds memory.” The patch now adds proper input validation. There are also security improvements to the SystemUI for Galaxy Watch. “Improper verification of intent by broadcast receiver in SystemUI for Galaxy Watch prior to SMR Jul-2025 Release 1 allows local attackers to power off the device. The patch adds access control,” Samsung said.

Further, the patch also adds proper control for access control in SamsungAccount for Galaxy Watch prior to SMR Jul-2025 Release 1, which allows local hackers to get access to phone numbers.

Download The Update Now To Keep Your Phone Secure

While the update may not be the One UI 8 update many have been hoping for since Samsung revealed the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Z Fold 7, it is nonetheless important. Samsung has fixed some significant and high-rated vulnerabilities which will definitely make your experience a lot more secure on Samsung's Galaxy A-series devices. You should update your devices to the latest available software version without any delay.