Samsung Galaxy Buds Core confirmed to launch in India soon: Here’s what to expect

Samsung has officially hinted at the launch of its new Galaxy Buds Core true wireless earbuds in India. Although the company has not confirmed the exact release date, various sources point to a possible unveiling during the July Unpacked event, expected on July 9. The Galaxy Buds Core recently appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which confirms their impending launch in the Indian market. Samsung has officially teased the imminent launch of its Galaxy Buds Core in India.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core: India Launch (Confirmed)

Now, Samsung has shared a teaser on its official social media channels, signalling the launch of the Galaxy Buds Core. The post promises enhanced audio performance with the message, "Brace yourself! The music is about to hit harder. Feel every note, every drop, every beat - louder, clearer, deeper. Dropping soon!" In addition, Samsung’s official Indian website hosts a microsite dedicated to the new earbuds, though it currently offers limited information beyond the product name.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core: Key Features (Expected)

Interestingly, the Galaxy Buds Core was also listed on Samsung’s UAE website, which revealed some key specifications ahead of the launch. The earbuds will come in two colour options: Black and White. They will include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology to improve sound clarity in noisy environments. The earbuds are also expected to support Samsung’s AI-powered features, such as Interpreter and Live Translate, which aim to enhance user convenience.

In terms of battery life, Samsung's upcoming earbuds are expected to deliver up to 20 hours of playback with ANC enabled, and may extend to 35 hours when ANC is turned off. Each earbud will contain a 65mAh battery, while the charging case will hold a 500mAh battery.

On the other hand, connectivity-wise, the Galaxy Buds Core will support Bluetooth version 5.4 and be compatible with AAC, SBC, and Samsung’s Scalable codec. The earbuds will also support Bluetooth profiles including A2DP, AVRCP, and HFP. With an IP54 rating, they will offer resistance against dust and water splashes. In terms of size and weight, each earbud is expected to measure 19.2 x 17.1 x 22.2 mm and weigh 5.3 g. The charging case is expected to measure 50 x 50 x 27.7 mm and weigh 31.2 grams.