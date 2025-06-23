Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core confirmed to launch in India soon: Here’s what to expect

ByMD Ijaj Khan
Jun 23, 2025 12:50 PM IST

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Buds Core in India soon. These upcoming earbuds promise improved sound quality, noise cancellation and smart features. 

Samsung has officially hinted at the launch of its new Galaxy Buds Core true wireless earbuds in India. Although the company has not confirmed the exact release date, various sources point to a possible unveiling during the July Unpacked event, expected on July 9. The Galaxy Buds Core recently appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which confirms their impending launch in the Indian market.

Samsung has officially teased the imminent launch of its Galaxy Buds Core in India.(Samsung)
Samsung has officially teased the imminent launch of its Galaxy Buds Core in India.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core: India Launch (Confirmed)

Now, Samsung has shared a teaser on its official social media channels, signalling the launch of the Galaxy Buds Core. The post promises enhanced audio performance with the message, "Brace yourself! The music is about to hit harder. Feel every note, every drop, every beat - louder, clearer, deeper. Dropping soon!" In addition, Samsung’s official Indian website hosts a microsite dedicated to the new earbuds, though it currently offers limited information beyond the product name.

Also read: Apple to launch major Siri AI upgrade with iOS 26.4 by March 2026

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core: Key Features (Expected)

Interestingly, the Galaxy Buds Core was also listed on Samsung’s UAE website, which revealed some key specifications ahead of the launch. The earbuds will come in two colour options: Black and White. They will include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology to improve sound clarity in noisy environments. The earbuds are also expected to support Samsung’s AI-powered features, such as Interpreter and Live Translate, which aim to enhance user convenience.

Also read: Snap to launch smart glasses for users in 2026 in challenge to Meta

In terms of battery life, Samsung's upcoming earbuds are expected to deliver up to 20 hours of playback with ANC enabled, and may extend to 35 hours when ANC is turned off. Each earbud will contain a 65mAh battery, while the charging case will hold a 500mAh battery. 

Also read: Prowatch X review: Budget-friendly option from Lava for everyday fitness tracking

On the other hand, connectivity-wise, the Galaxy Buds Core will support Bluetooth version 5.4 and be compatible with AAC, SBC, and Samsung’s Scalable codec. The earbuds will also support Bluetooth profiles including A2DP, AVRCP, and HFP. With an IP54 rating, they will offer resistance against dust and water splashes. In terms of size and weight, each earbud is expected to measure 19.2 x 17.1 x 22.2 mm and weigh 5.3 g. The charging case is expected to measure 50 x 50 x 27.7 mm and weigh 31.2 grams.

Mobile finder: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge LATEST price, specs and all details

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Samsung Galaxy Buds Core confirmed to launch in India soon: Here’s what to expect
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On