Samsung Galaxy Fold 7, Flip 7 may launch with free Google AI Pro access - All details

Samsung is preparing to launch its next-generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, at the upcoming July Galaxy Unpacked event. While Samsung has shared some previews for the book-style Z Fold 7, the Z Flip 7 has remained limited. On top of that, these upcoming devices could include an AI-powered bonus that gives them an edge out of the box and will add value to the user experience right from the start. Samsung may offer free Google AI Pro access with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 mobile phones.(Samsung)

Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7: Google AI Pro Free Subscription (Expected)

A recent analysis (Android Authority spotted) of the beta version of a Google app (version 16.23.69.sa.arm64) reveals that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 could come with a free subscription to Google AI Pro, also known as Gemini Advanced. This service, which normally costs $19.99 (around Rs. 1732) per month, gives access to tools such as Veo 3 Fast for video creation and Flow, an AI assistant designed to help with filmmaking tasks. If Samsung follows the approach taken with its Galaxy S25 series, users may receive a six-month free trial of this AI service.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to be world’s slimmest foldable- Here’s what we know

AI is expected to be a key focus during the July event in New York. Google may introduce its “Gemini Live” feature, which aims to facilitate more natural and real-time interactions with AI. At the same time, Samsung plans to upgrade its Galaxy AI capabilities. Furthermore, enhancements will likely include an upgraded ProGen Visual Engine, which will provide clearer photos and videos, improved performance in low-light conditions and smarter zoom functions. Samsung has said the camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will not just capture images but also interpret them.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy F56 launched in India with a slim design- Know specs, features, and more

Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Flip 7: Key Features and Specifications

On the hardware side, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumoured to include a 200MP main camera, a 4,400mAh battery similar to its predecessor, and a slimmer design with a 4.54mm thickness when unfolded. Earlier reports suggesting a 3.9mm profile seem less likely, given the challenges of fitting a large sensor into such a thin frame. By comparison, the Oppo Find N5, currently one of the thinnest foldables, measures just 4.2mm unfolded and barely fits a USB-C port.