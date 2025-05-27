Samsung Galaxy mobiles with Android 15 update: Check whether your phone will get it or not

Samsung has officially released the One UI 7 with Android 15 in January 2025 with the Galaxy S25 series launch. However, previous generation S series models and other compatible flagship models got the latest update later in April. Now, the update has started to roll out to several Galaxy phones and tablets, bringing new features and user experiences. While Samsung has delayed rolling out for months, the update has finally started to roll out to compatible devices and more models are slated to get OneUI 7 as part of the June release as well. Therefore, if you have been waiting to update your Samsung Galaxy phones to the latest Android 15 version, then we have curated a list of all devices that have already received the One UI 7 or will get the update in June 2025. Know if your Samsung Galaxy device is compatible with One UI 7 with Android 15 as part of the latest rollout plan.(Aishwarya Panda- HT)

Samsung Galaxy devices with Android 15 out of the box

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25+

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Edge

Galaxy Tab S10 FE

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

Galaxy A56

Galaxy A36

Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy devices with Android 15

Galaxy S series:

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy A series:

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A35

Galaxy A16

Galaxy Quantum 5

Galaxy Quantum 4

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Tab S series

Galaxy Tab S10+

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Android 15 June 2025 release for Galaxy devices

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A25

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A15

Galaxy Quantum3

Galaxy Jump3

Galaxy Jump2

Galaxy Buddy3

Galaxy Tab A9

Galaxy Tab A9+

Galaxy Tab Active 5

Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

Galaxy Wide 7

While the above-mentioned devices are getting One UI 7 with Android 15. Samsung has already started its work on One UI 8 with Android 16. Recent reports also suggest that the new generation update could roll out with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 models, with the first beta rolling out any time soon. However, Samsung has yet to make an official statement about the One UI 8. Therefore, we may have to wait till Samsung provides users with any confirmation.