Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets 50000 price cut in Amazon Black Friday Sale

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at a massive discount in the Amazon Black Friday Sale that ends on December 2. It is one the biggest sales on the ecommerce platform around the globe during which buyers can save big on several electronic products including smartphones, home appliances, laptops, and others. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the phones that is available at a great discount in the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2024 and it may be a steal for many smartphone buyers.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Discount in Amazon Black Friday Sale 2024

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, launched in 2023 as the brand's flagship smartphone, originally debuted with a starting price of ₹1,24,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, during the 2024 Amazon Black Friday Sale, it is set to receive a substantial price reduction. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is available for just ₹74,999, including discounts and bank offers. This marks an incredible ₹50,000 discount on this powerhouse of a smartphone.

Should You Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is widely regarded as one of the top flagship smartphones of 2023, offering fierce competition to devices like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, particularly with its advanced camera capabilities and exceptional performance. Additionally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra now supports Galaxy AI features, ensuring the device remains AI-ready despite being over a year old.

Equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage, the Galaxy S23 Ultra offers superb performance. Its quad-camera setup includes a 200 MP main sensor, a 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 10 MP periscope telephoto camera with 10x zoom, and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera. Additionally, it boasts a 5000 mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

At just ₹74,999, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a fantastic deal, offering flagship-level performance, cutting-edge AI features, and outstanding camera capabilities.