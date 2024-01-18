Samsung Galaxy S24 India prices announced, S24 Ultra costs up to ₹1.60 lakh. Check full list
Samsung has revealed the prices of Galaxy S24 smartphones for customers in India.
Samsung on Wednesday had unveiled its latest lineup of AI-powered smartphones, the Galaxy S24, at its Unpacked event. The prices of these high-end smartphones for India have been revealed.
According to Samsung website, the Galaxy S24 having storage capacity of 256GB+8GB costs ₹79,999. On the other hand, this smartphone with storage capacity of 512GB+8GB will cost you ₹89,999. The S24 comes with specifications like 6.24-inch AMOLED, FHD+ flat screen, 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear camera and 12 MP front camera.
On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus having 256GB+12 GB storage capacity costs ₹99,999. This smartphone with a storage capacity of 512GB+12GB costs ₹1,09,999. The S24Plus has 6.7-inch AMOLED, QHD+ and a flat screen. Like the S24 phone, this S24Plus also has a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear camera and 12 MP front camera.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a starting price of ₹1,29,999 for its 256GB+12GB version while the 512GB+8GB version costs ₹1,39,999. The 1TB+8GB version is priced at 1,59,999. Talking about specs, the S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch AMOLED, QHD+ flat screen. Talking about camera features, it has a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP telephoto (5x optical zoom), 10MP telephoto camera (3x optical zoom) rear camera and a 12MP front camera.
All the new S24 lineups are equipped with AI enhancements, from Samsung and Google, including built-in live translation of calls and a new search tool that lets users circle an image on the phone to get related information.