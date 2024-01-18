Samsung Galaxy S24 India prices announced, S24 Ultra costs up to 1.60 lakh. Check full list

Samsung on Wednesday had unveiled its latest lineup of AI-powered smartphones, the Galaxy S24, at its Unpacked event. The prices of these high-end smartphones for India have been revealed.



According to Samsung website, the Galaxy S24 having storage capacity of 256GB+8GB costs ₹79,999. On the other hand, this smartphone with storage capacity of 512GB+8GB will cost you ₹89,999. The S24 comes with specifications like 6.24-inch AMOLED, FHD+ flat screen, 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear camera and 12 MP front camera.



On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus having 256GB+12 GB storage capacity costs ₹99,999. This smartphone with a storage capacity of 512GB+12GB costs ₹1,09,999. The S24Plus has 6.7-inch AMOLED, QHD+ and a flat screen. Like the S24 phone, this S24Plus also has a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear camera and 12 MP front camera.



The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a starting price of ₹1,29,999 for its 256GB+12GB version while the 512GB+8GB version costs ₹1,39,999. The 1TB+8GB version is priced at 1,59,999. Talking about specs, the S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch AMOLED, QHD+ flat screen. Talking about camera features, it has a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP telephoto (5x optical zoom), 10MP telephoto camera (3x optical zoom) rear camera and a 12MP front camera.



All the new S24 lineups are equipped with AI enhancements, from Samsung and Google, including built-in live translation of calls and a new search tool that lets users circle an image on the phone to get related information.

Samsung Galaxy S24 has been powered by Galaxy AI and has features like Live Translate, Interpreter.(AP)