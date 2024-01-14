close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Samsung Galaxy S24 series to get 7 years of software, OS updates: Report

Samsung Galaxy S24 series to get 7 years of software, OS updates: Report

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 14, 2024 10:12 AM IST

The series will be launched on January 17 at Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year.

Samsung's Galaxy 24 series is confirmed for a January 17 launch in international markets, including India. However, rumour mills are abuzz ahead of the much-anticipated launch, and now, according to latest reports, the lineup could get support for up to 7 years of software updates.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

According to HT's sister website Mint, which cited a report by Android headlines, the lineup could also receive support for OS (operating system) upgrades for a similar duration. In both cases, therefore, the brand's upcoming flagship smartphones, would be eligible for updates up to Android version 21.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Since 2020, Samsung, the South Korea-based phone maker, has been offering four years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates, for its flagship and select mid-range handsets.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is likely to feature three models, namely, S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra.

Test Samsung Galaxy S24 series in…

Additionally, ahead of its January 17 Galaxy Unpacked event, its first such show of the year – S24 will be launched at the event – the company will allow customers to test out the artificial intelligence (AI) features that the smartphones are expected to pack.

For this, it has opened as many as eight special ‘Galaxy Experience Spaces’ across nine cities – Bangkok, Barcelona, Berlin, Dubai, London, New York, Paris, and Seoul.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On