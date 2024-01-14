Samsung Galaxy S24 series to get 7 years of software, OS updates: Report

Samsung's Galaxy 24 series is confirmed for a January 17 launch in international markets, including India. However, rumour mills are abuzz ahead of the much-anticipated launch, and now, according to latest reports, the lineup could get support for up to 7 years of software updates. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

According to HT's sister website Mint, which cited a report by Android headlines, the lineup could also receive support for OS (operating system) upgrades for a similar duration. In both cases, therefore, the brand's upcoming flagship smartphones, would be eligible for updates up to Android version 21.

Since 2020, Samsung, the South Korea-based phone maker, has been offering four years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates, for its flagship and select mid-range handsets.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is likely to feature three models, namely, S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra.

Test Samsung Galaxy S24 series in…

Additionally, ahead of its January 17 Galaxy Unpacked event, its first such show of the year – S24 will be launched at the event – the company will allow customers to test out the artificial intelligence (AI) features that the smartphones are expected to pack.

For this, it has opened as many as eight special ‘Galaxy Experience Spaces’ across nine cities – Bangkok, Barcelona, Berlin, Dubai, London, New York, Paris, and Seoul.