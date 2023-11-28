Samsung S24 Galaxy series to launch as 'AI Phone, set for Jan 2024 debut

According to reports, Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy S24 series will come incorporated with ‘advanced AI functionalities,’ with a launch expected early next year. Representational Image

Three smartphones – Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra – are likely to make up the series.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series as ‘AI Phone’?

The reports state that Samsung, the South Korea-based tech giant, has applied for multiple artificial intelligence (AI)-related trademarks in the United Kingdom and Europe. These trademarks include ‘AI Phone’ and ‘AI Smartphone,’ leading to speculations that the series will be marketed as an ‘AI Phone.’

Additionally, the company is said to have registered trademarks for other product categories, such as augmented reality (AR) glasses and smart rings. For AR products, it is reportedly trying to secure names such as ‘Magic Pixel,’ ‘Flex Magic,’ and ‘Flex Magic Pixel.’

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Expected features

Expected to be announced on January 17 next year, the handsets could get 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy' as the processing unit; in global markets, on the other hand, the devices could be equipped with the in-house Exynos processor.

Also, the lineup could feature Titanium frames instead of the current aluminium ones. Further, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to be Samsung's maiden ‘Generative AI’ phone, and it could have a new EV battery technology for an improved battery life.