close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Samsung S24 Galaxy series to launch as 'AI Phone, set for Jan 2024 debut

Samsung S24 Galaxy series to launch as 'AI Phone, set for Jan 2024 debut

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 28, 2023 10:55 AM IST

Three smartphones – Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra – are likely to make up the series, as per reports.

According to reports, Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy S24 series will come incorporated with ‘advanced AI functionalities,’ with a launch expected early next year.

Representational Image
Representational Image

Also Read: Samsung announces 'Galaxy AI' with Live Translate Call feature, and more

Three smartphones – Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra – are likely to make up the series.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series as ‘AI Phone’?

The reports state that Samsung, the South Korea-based tech giant, has applied for multiple artificial intelligence (AI)-related trademarks in the United Kingdom and Europe. These trademarks include ‘AI Phone’ and ‘AI Smartphone,’ leading to speculations that the series will be marketed as an ‘AI Phone.’

Additionally, the company is said to have registered trademarks for other product categories, such as augmented reality (AR) glasses and smart rings. For AR products, it is reportedly trying to secure names such as ‘Magic Pixel,’ ‘Flex Magic,’ and ‘Flex Magic Pixel.’

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Expected features

Expected to be announced on January 17 next year, the handsets could get 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy' as the processing unit; in global markets, on the other hand, the devices could be equipped with the in-house Exynos processor.

Also, the lineup could feature Titanium frames instead of the current aluminium ones. Further, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to be Samsung's maiden ‘Generative AI’ phone, and it could have a new EV battery technology for an improved battery life.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out