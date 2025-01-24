Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets 24% discount after Galaxy S25 Ultra launch- Check out latest offers

Samsung has finally launched its new generation Galaxy S series models in India which has been gaining immense popularity among smartphone users. This year Samsung has announced some revolutionary AI features which may grab buyer attention considering the ongoing trend. However, since many of the AI features are OneUI 7-based, these features may also be transferred to the previous generation S series model. Therefore, it is the right time to buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra which already offers some advanced features and a powerful performance. Additionally, buying an older generation model could be beneficial for buyers as they can get a flagship model at a much lower price. Check out the latest deals and offers on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on Flipkart. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price drops on Flipkart, check details.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra discount on Flipkart

Last year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was announced at a price of Rs.1,34,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. However, after one year and the launch of the new Galaxy S25 Ultra, the price of the smartphone has been reduced on Flipkart by 24%. Therefore, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at a discounted price of Rs.102499. Alongside discounts, Flipkart is also offering bank offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone. Buyers can avail 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and No-Cost EMI options starting at Rs.34167 per month. Therefore, Flipkart is offering quite a great deal for buyers to get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was one of the most popular flagship smartphones of 2024 due to its on-device AI capabilities, powerful processor, impressive camera performance, and more. However, this year, the smartphone is also expected to get some new Galaxy AI features with the OneUI 7 update. Samsung recently announced the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a new OS update, offering all new features. Therefore in terms of AI experiences, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could offer similar features as the new generation.

Since the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, it offers powerful performance, seamless multitasking and 12GB RAM to process AI with no lag. The smartphone is also equipped with an impressive quad camera setup that includes a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor.