Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at under Rs.1 Lakh on Amazon- Check offers

Planning to buy a flagship series smartphone but don’t want to spend more than 1 lakh? Then, we have found you the right smartphone model that not only provides powerful performance, but also excels in camera and AI experience. Yes, I am talking about last year’s Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra which left a huge impression in 2024 and is still considered to be a great flagship option. The smartphone was launched at a hefty price of Rs.1,29,999 for a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, now the smartphone is available at a discounted price on Amazon, allowing buyers to get it under Rs. 1 Lakh. Therefore, check out the latest Amazon offers and discounts of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Check out the latest offers on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and get it under Rs. 1 Lakh. (HT Tech)

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A56 vs Galaxy S24 FE: Which smartphone offers better value for your money?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra discount on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra retails for Rs.129999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, on Amazon, the smartphone is available at just Rs.99930, giving users a whopping Rs.30069 off on just a year older flagship model. To further reduce the price of the smartphone, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers, allowing buyers to get it at even lesser price.

Bank/ Cashback offer: Buyers can avail a 5% back using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. However, this cashback will only be applicable for Prime Members. For non-Prime members, Amazon is offering a 3% cashback.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Exchange offers: To get the maximum benefits, Amazon is providing up to Rs.22800 off on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, note that the exchange value of your old smartphone model will be based on the smartphone's model and working conditions.

Should you get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra?

Last year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was recognised as the best smartphone of the year in 2024 by several tech publications and creators. This is the first Samsung model to introduce Galaxy AI to smartphones with features such as Circle to Search, AI transcript, Note Assist, and more. Now the smartphone will soon get the OneUI 7 update which will further enhance user experience and provide users with new AI features. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, providing powerful performance. It is also known for its advanced camera capabilities, which competes with some of the leading flagship phones.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design tipped, likely to feature bigger cover display- All details