Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge camera specs leaked ahead of April launch- All details

January’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked was one of the biggest launch events which unveiled the new Galaxy S25 series. Alongside the new flagship model, Samsung also teased its anticipated slim model which is being called Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. While we got a first glimpse of the smartphone at the Galaxy Unpacked, the smartphone is yet to launch officially in the global markets. Since the teaser, several leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge have been circulating giving us a sneak peek at what Samsung may unveil during the launch. However, in a recent leak, the smartphone’s camera specs were tipped showcasing a 200MP main camera. Therefore, if you have been eagerly waiting for the slimmer S25 model, then know what Samsung has planned ahead of the April launch. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch in April, know about its anticipated camera specs.(Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge camera specifications

Over the past few months, we have been capturing information surrounding Samsung’s new model, the Galaxy S25 Edge. While we know that it will be a slimmer version of the Galaxy S25 series, we are yet to know about its detailed specifications, features, and other crucial details. As part of the early leak, it was speculated that the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a triple camera setup, however, at the Galaxy Unpacked event Samsung shut the rumours down by showcasing the smartphone’s design which consisted of a dual camera setup.

Now, According to a GSMArena report, it was highlighted that Galaxy S25 Edge’s dual camera system will consist of a 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Therefore, it may miss out on the telephoto lens as its other siblings which provide great 3x optical zoom capabilities. However, this might not be as bad as it looks, as many brands including Apple follow a similar camera setup when comes to integrating two cameras.

While the camera specs look promising, it was highlighted that the leak is based on Internal Prototype information. This means that Samsung has still time to make changes to the camera ahead of its official launch timeline. Therefore, do not get your hopes high as we will have to wait a few months more to know what the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge camera will offer. Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge camera, it was also highlighted that the smartphone may feature a 6.66-inch AMOLED display and it will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.