Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge certification in India signals imminent launch: Details here

Earlier this year, Samsung finally unveiled the Galaxy S25 series and launched the Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Plus, and the standard S25. However, there was evidently a fourth model—the Galaxy S25 Edge. This appears to be Samsung’s take on prioritising form over function by introducing an ultra-slim Galaxy phone. The teaser was brief, and Samsung did not reveal major details about the device. Now, it seems that things are about to change, as the phone has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website in India. This suggests that the launch could be imminent. Know what the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has in store for users.(Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Spotted On BIS: Details

The website Xpertpick reports that the phone bears the model number SM-S937B/DS. The BIS listing, dated 12 March 2025, indicates that the certification was granted recently. This suggests that the phone's launch could happen sooner than expected—potentially as early as April, as per the report. Now that the BIS certification is in place, the India launch could coincide with the global release.

BIS listing

Other reports, too, indicate that the Galaxy S25 Edge could launch inApril, and the BIS certification further supports this speculation. However, it remains unclear what price Samsung is targeting. Availability is said to be limited to select markets, and the pricing is expected to be premium.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected Specifications

Based on the teasers seen so far, the device features a dual-camera setup, likely consisting of a main wide-angle camera alongside an ultra-wide shooter. Reports also suggest that the phone will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset—the same processor powering the rest of the S25 series—paired with 12GB of RAM. It is expected to run One UI 7, based on Android 15, and, like other Galaxy models, could focus heavily on Galaxy AI.

The display is rumoured to measure around 6.7-inch, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The highlight of the device, however, could be its ultra-slim design. According to Xpert Pick, the Galaxy S25 Edge could be just 5.84mm thick, making it one of the thinnest smartphones available. This could put it in direct competition with the rumoured iPhone 17 Slim/Air.